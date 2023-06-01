Jonnie Irwin has revealed that he has been in hospital as he continues to battle terminal cancer.

The TV presenter - best known for shows like A Place In The Sun - confirmed his devestating diagnosis in late 2022. Sharing the news that he had stage four lung cancer he said he hopes it will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.

In an update to fans on social media, Jonnie confirmed that he's been in hospital this week. However he remains hopeful of being discharged ahead of a planned appearance in London on Sunday (4 June).

The broadcaster has presented such shows as A Place In The Sun and Escape to the Country.

Jonnie Irwin receives hospital treatment

The TV presenter has revealed that he has been in hospital on the week of 1 June for treatement. In a post on social media, the broadcaster said he was having a changeover in pain medication.

The 49-year-old has his "fingers crossed" that he will be out of hospital in time to attend A Place in the Sun event at the weekend in London. He added "hope to see you there", the Metro reports.

Jonnie Irwin celebrates 50th birthday early

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin’s plan to help his children after he’s gone following cancer diagnosis

The broadcaster has revealed he celebrated his 50th birthday early as he provided an update on his terminal cancer diagnosis. In a new interview with The Sun, he said: “I’m weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible… but I’m still here.”

The TV presenter previously said he received the first warning sign of his illness while he was filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in August 2020, when his vision became blurry while driving. Within a week of flying home, he was given six months to live.

However, he has defied the odds and last year opened up about his story to encourage others to make the most of every day. His 50th birthday is actually in November but Irwin decided to celebrate it early with a big bash with 170 friends and family.

“It was a great night. I chose a playlist with some great tunes from the ’90s and 2000s and people came from all over the country and abroad,” he recalled. I didn’t know the extent of the loyalty and generosity that my friends would exhibit.

“I’ve been dumbfounded and spellbound by their support, as well as that of our families, who have been amazing. I just wanted to do something to celebrate my birthday and had no idea how many people would actually turn up. It was incredible.”

“I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit"

Irwin, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, admitted his health issues have made playing with his children more challenging. He said: “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball.

“It was so frustrating. I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football.

“I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit. I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.”

Jonnie Irwin

He wants ‘same opportunities for fun’ despite cancer diagnosis

Appearing on BBC’s Morning Live on 15 December 2022, he said: “I have good days, I have bad days but the word cancer is absolutely loaded. I think the most terrifying word in the English language. As soon as someone hears cancer they just think ‘Oh are you okay?’.

“I am sure lots of people are like me, we don’t want people making decisions on our behalf. Oh don’t invite Jonnie, he won’t be well enough’ or ‘he might ill’. Please invite me, I’ll make that decision thank you very much.

“And we don’t need mollycoddling, we are normal human beings, as normal as it gets. So treat us as you would do two years ago. We’re normal human beings the same as everyone else and we want the same opportunities for fun and living as everybody else gets.”

Big insurance mistake he made after terminal cancer diagnosis

The TV presenter is encouraging people to take out life insurance. He added: “That has helped so much and when I leave this planet, I’ll do so knowing Jess and the boys are in a house that is fully paid off and there’s a bit of money in the bank for them to live off.”

However during an appearance on Morning Live on Thursday 15 December last year, he warned others not to make the same mistake he did when taking out the insurance. Daily Express reports he said: "So when you get a terminal diagnosis, it covers you for when you’re gone, probably the last few months.

"But terminal diagnosis’ can go on for years and it will affect...your illness affects your work, so if you’re unable to work and you’re waiting for this payout, who is going to pay the rent? So critical illness is a policy you take alongside that and that kicks in as soon as you’re ill.

“I didn’t take that and that took a lot of a lot of pressure on having to work on days when I didn’t want to go to work, and that’s one mistake I say to everyone.”

What has Jonnie Irwin said about his cancer diagnosis?

Irwin was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but decided to keep his illness private until late 2022. He explained: "It’s got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret, it’s become a monkey on my back.

“I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying. One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.

“I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.” Irwin has continued to work as much as possible.

He said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers, things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’