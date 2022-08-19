Diversity star Jordan Banjo and his new wife Naomi, shared a sneak peek into their luxurious honeymoon in South Africa, after tying the knot earlier this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversity star Jordan Banjo, 29, and his long-term partner Naomi,30, are celebrating their nupitals with a lavish honeymoon in South Africa.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2020, tied the knot earlier this week, in a stunning ceremony, at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big day had previously been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was followed by a huge party attended by their nearest and dearest, including fellow dancer Perry Kiely, and KISS FM host Jodie Bryant.

Jordan Banjo and new wife Naomi (Instagram/jordbanjo)

Jordan and Naomi took to Instagram to share photos of their two children Cassius (four) and Mayowa (three) dressed up for their wedding.

The couple have since given a sneak peak of their honeymoon getaway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Jordan Banjo shared a selfie alongside his new wife, as they sat waiting for their flight to leave Heathrow airport.

He penned: “Honeymoon time✈️❤️”

Many of his 560,000 followers offered well wishes.

The new Mrs Banjo also posted a loved-up selfie from the plane, which showed the pair holding their wedding bands to the camera.

She captioned the post, writing: “ Honeymoon 💍 16.08.22 ✈️.”

Naomi later returned to social media to give a glimpse of the luxurious property they are staying in, which boasts breathtaking views, an enormous outdoor terrace area, and a hot tub.

Giving fans a full tour on Instagram, Naomi explained that Johannesburg is their first stop, before they go on a safari.

Jordan teased Naomi on his own account as he shared a video of the outdoor bathtub.

Alongside a photo of himself sitting in the tub, he joked: "@naomiella21 gets separation anxiety like a greyhound, so she’ll probably be sat watching me."

Jordan Banjo and fiancé Naomi Courts attend event alongside Perri Kiely in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The couple have continued to document memorable moments from their trip, including lounging around on the terrace and indulging in cocktails.

Both Jordan and Naomi are from Essex, and met back in 2013 at the Brentwood nightclub Sugar Hut.