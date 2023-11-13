Jordan Sinnott, 25 was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following an incident at around 2am in the towns Market Place in 2020.

The mum who raised funds for her son - a footballer who lost his life during a night out attack - has died from cancer four years after her son's death. Jordan Sinnott, 25, died from his injuries after he was assaulted by three men in January 2020.

His heartbroken mum Melanie Tait was made chairperson of a charitable trust set up in Jordan's name by his grieving fiancée Kelly Bossons. Melanie helped to raise money for the trust, set up to help disadvantaged youngsters get involved in sport, by jumping out of a plane earlier this year.

But in a heartbreaking post on social media, the charity confirmed Melanie died over the weekend. The Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust posted on Facebook: "It’s with the heaviest of hearts we would like to share the devastating news that yesterday after a long fight with Cancer, our beautiful Melanie has gained her wings.

"We are utterly heartbroken and our family ask that privacy is respected during this difficult time. Give Jord a big cuddle from us Mel, we love you both unconditionally. Rest in Peace."

Jordan, who was playing for non-league Matlock Town at the time, died after he was set on by thugs during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on January 25 2020. A murder trial heard Kai Denovan told Jordan he was a “good-looking lad” who would have “no trouble pulling girls”, unlike himself who was “fat and ginger”. Believing he was joining in the banter, Jordan joked: “Yes, I can see that”.

Denovan, who had drunk five pints of Stella, two pints of Strongbow and three double Southern Comfort and lemonades, punched him. Jordan and his pals left the pub but Denovan and Cameron Matthews, 21, hit him despite his willingness to apologise.

Matthews floored the semi-pro footballer, son of ex-Bradford and Crystal Palace ace Lee Sinnott, leaving him with a fractured skull. He died of brain damage hours later. Denovan was jailed for 11 years for manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. Matthews, 21, who admitted manslaughter, got eight years.

After his death, Kelly discovered she was pregnant and later gave birth to the couple's daughter Maisie. Melanie, a former police detective, revealed in June that she'd been diagnosed with a rare cancer in August 2022. But just days after going public with her battle, she leapt 10,000ft (3,000m) from a plane to raise money for the cause.