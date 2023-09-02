I would’ve gone out with the girls instead if my husband stepped out wearing what Justin Bieber wore on a date night with Hailey Bieber

As a hardcore fashion lover, I tend to have my eyes locked on Hailey Bieber’s style. The model, 26, is often photographed looking effortless in show-stopping outfits and her 'off-duty model' style that I just can't get enough of.

The model was recently spotted out with her husband Justin Bieber wearing a jaw-dropping red mini-dress. But my jaw was actually on the floor after seeing Justin’s outfit. The singer wore shorts, a grey hoodie, pink baseball cap and yellow Crocs (don't even get me started on Crocs that's for another day) for his outing in New York with his wife the outfits couldn't be any more opposite.

While Hailey’s outfit, accessories, hair and makeup looked well thought out and meticulously planned down to the tiniest detail (the Strawberry earrings and diamond 'B' necklace were extra cute), Justin’s ensemble looked as though he had just arrived home from the gym.

Hailey Bieber was promoting the launch of her new Rhode Strawberry Glaze Lip Gloss and Justin Bieber may have been trying to keep a low profile and help keep the focus of the event on his wife but by wearing such an awful outfit in fact did the opposite.

I have been married for four years and I would’ve been modified if my husband stepped out looking like that, in fact, if he had worn that kind of outfit and I’d made that much effort I would’ve cancelled on him called my friends and gone out on a girls night out instead.

If it was the first time this had happened I would've let it go as we all have days where we just want to wear our comfies. But it’s not Justin Bieber has opted for casual outfits on several nights with his wife Hailey Bieber looking like a goddess over the past few years - believe me I counted.

Justin Bieber appears to be entering what I can only describe as his ‘Adam Sandler Era’. Actor Adam Sandler is notorious for wearing shorts and oversized hoodies - even to red-carpet events. But where has the stylish-looking, sharp suit-wearing, Met Gala Justin Bieber gone?

In a world where most celebrity couples are dressing more alike, trying to be more in line with an aesthetic and mirroring each other's outfits - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Maybe Justin Bieber is just trying to break away from the typical celebrity couple style that we have become used to.