Reports of romance between the professional dancers began in January, but they have remained tight lipped.

Professional Strictly Come Dancing dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington appear to have confirmed their relationship.

Professional Strictly Come Dancing dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have delighted fans by dancing together on BBC’s The One Show - but are still yet to speak about their romance.

The pair were among the Strictly pro dancers who appeared on Friday’s show to promote the start of the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Tour - which begins later this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, how long have the pair been together, what happened on the One Show and will the duo be in the 2022 series of popular BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing?

Here’s what you need to know.

How long have Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington been dating?

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have not officially confirmed they are a couple, but reports of their romance began earlier this year.

Bychkova is said to have split from her fiance, Slovenian professional footballer Matija Škarabot, last year.

In January, rumours began that Widdrington and Bychkova were dating.

Last month, the pair were reportedly seen kissing during The Burrows Strictly Ball in Leeds, a fundraising dancing event held in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

News presenter Dan Walker and Bychkova, who danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, were judges on the night and performed a special dance.

The pair then appeared to confirm their relationship as they were photographed leaving rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour holding hands.

New pictures released earlier this month, and published in The Metro , show them holding hands and smiling.

They are said to have stepped out together following a day of rehearsals for the Strictly pro dancer tour, which begins in Manchester on 28 April. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster .

The Metro also reports that Bychkova shared a photo on her Instagram stories in April, which appeared to show her holding hands with Widdrington as they dined out at The Ivy in London, although his face is not visible and it has not been confirmed that it’s Widdrington.

What happened on the One Show?

Widdrington and Bychkova were among the professional dancers who performed a dance routine live on the One Show on Friday 22 April to promote the start of the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Tour.

Before the performance began, host Zoe Ball asked Widdrington “Is it official, you and Nadiya?”.

Widdrington did not answer the question, but instead smiled and laughed. Bychkova could also be seen in the background, also smiling and laughing.

Ball quickly moved on and said “No, sorry, let’s talk about the tour.”

During the performance, Widdrington and Bychkova danced closely together throughout.

Twitter users responded with joy at Ball’s question, and the duo dancing together.

One said: “Knowing what we know now seeing Kai and Nadiya dance together makes my heart go.”

Another said: “Kai and Nadiya obsessed.”

Another said: “Zoe Ball asking Kai and Nadiya if it’s official”, along with two laughing face emojis.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova?

Nadiya Bychkova, aged 32, is a Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom and Latin American dancer.

She is a multiple-time Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and two-time World and European Champion in ‘10’ Dance.

Bychkova has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017.

She’s a mum-of-one and shares a five-year-old daughter with ex-fiance Škarabot. The pair have always kept their daughter’s life private. Her name has never been revealed and any images Bychkova shares of her daughter on her official Instagram page do not show her face.

Who is Kai Widdrington?

Kai Widdrington, aged 26, is an English dancer and choreographer.

In 2010, he was the Junior World Latin American champion. In 2012, he reached the final of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent.

He joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2021.

Will the couple appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022?

Bychkova confirmed on 31 March that she will be taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She posted a reel on her Instagram page which showed her smiling and pouting at the camera with I’m So Excited by the Pointer Sisters playing over the top.

The caption reads: “I’m so excited to be back on the biggest show on TV. I can’t wait to start my 6th series on @bbcstrictly.

“It is such a privilege to be part of a show that is so important to so many people.

“I love dancing, I love teaching and I love being part of a programme which puts smiles on millions of faces. Let’s do this!”

Widdrington also took to his official Instagram page on the same day to confirm he would be returning to the show for the second year running.