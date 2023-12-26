Actor Kamar de los Reyes has died aged 56.

Kamar de los Reyes, an actor who has appeared in Call of Duty and ABC soap opera One Life To Live died at the age of 56 on Christmas Eve. According to Lisa Goldberg, the publicist for his wife and actress Sherri Saum, he died of cancer.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Kamar grew up in Las Vegas and appeared in Blade to the Heat as boxer Pedro 'Roadman' Quinn. His acting received praise from critics which helped l

Kamar was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but grew up in Las Vegas. His portrayal of boxer Pedro 'Roadman' Quinn in Blade to the Heat brought him recognition and elevated his status in the industry. The acclaim he received from critics opened doors to more significant and improved opportunities in his later career.

The New York Times' David Richards wrote: "The most arresting figure, however, is Mr. de los Reyes. More than any words he utters, the actor's haunted eyes, sunken cheeks and shaved head convey the extent of Pedro's torment. In repose, he's almost spectral. In the ring, he's like a short circuit, and his silent scream of triumph is a guaranteed spine-tingler."

Afterward, he easily landed various roles, even earning a spot on the 1997 People Magazine Fabulous 50 list. His career soared in television, movies, and even music videos.

While he received many awards, he's most famous for his role in the soap opera One Life To Live as Antonio. Antonio, initially a gang member turned lawyer and then a cop, faced injustice for a self-defence crime. This experience motivated him to challenge the system. He took a brief break from the show but returned to see his character through until the finale in 2013.

In a different role, Kamar lent his voice as the villain Raul Menendez in 2012 in the 2012 video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” as well as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and “Call of Duty: Vanguard.” His character is often regarded as one of the franchise’s best villains.

According to The New York Times, he was filming the CW sports drama “All American” and had recently shot roles in the forthcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again” and the miniseries “Washington Black" at the time of his death, according to his wife’s publicist.

Kamar also gained recognition for his roles in Nixon and Love & Suicide. Notably, he portrayed Jobe in the 2017 version of Sleepy Hollow and took on the role of a detective in The Rookie. Following One Life To Live, he played a villain in the CBS show Blue Bloods.