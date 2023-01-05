The ‘first lady of football’ has been in the news as a new series of The Apprentice is starting, and the co-owner of West Ham - David Gold - has died

A new series of The Apprentice is set to hit our TV screens tonight (Thursday 5 January).

Billionaire entrepreneur Alan Sugar is set to put another 18 seemingly hapless business people through their paces on BBC One from 9pm. During the show, you will be sure to see one of his sidekicks, Karren Brady, taking notes from afar.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old has been a judge on the hit reality TV show since 2009. But she also has a prominent business career of her own - most notably as CEO and vice-chair of football club West Ham United - and a political career as a Conservative Party member of the House of Lords.

She is also well-known for her long-running business association with former pornographers David Sullivan and David Gold - the latter of whom recently died aged 86-years-old.

Advertisement

So how did Karren Brady make her fortune - and what is her net worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Karren Brady is a judge on hit BBC TV series The Apprentice (image: PA)

Advertisement

Who is Karren Brady?

Karren Brady, whose official title is Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge, is a business person and reality TV star.

She was born on 4 April 1969 in Edmonton, North London to irish-born father Terry Brady - a millionaire publisher and property developer who used to run Swindon Town FC - and Italian-born mother Rita.

The Baroness moved into advertising straight after leaving school, joining influential marketing and communications agency Saatchi & Saatchi before moving over to LBC as an account executive.

Advertisement

During her time at the broadcaster, she developed a business relationship with her father’s friend David Sullivan, who owned the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers. Sullivan was said to be so impressed with the young Brady that he made her one of his directors at the age of just 20-years-old.

Advertisement

As well as working for West Ham United, Karren Brady has been the chairperson of music brand Kerrang!, a non-executive director of Channel 4, and a consultant for Syco Entertainment - a joint-venture between Simon Cowell and Sony Music Entertainment. She also worked as a non-executive chair for the parent company of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group for 10 years between 2010 and 2020.

On top of her business career, Karren Brady has been a member of the House of Lords since 2014. She was appointed by then-Prime Minister David Cameron and is a supporter of the Conservative Party.

How did Karren Brady get into football?

After several years working for David Sullivan’s business empire, Baroness Brady convinced him to buy Birmingham City football club. The team was in administration at the time.

Advertisement

Sullivan appointed Brady as the club’s managing director after buying it with long-term business partner David Gold in March 1993. When they floated the football club on the London Stock Exchange in 1997, Brady became the youngest managing director of a British PLC.

Karren Brady has been a close business associate of David Sullivan (right) throughout her career (image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

In another first, she became the first ever female managing director of a Premier League club when Birmingham was promoted in 2002. Sullivan and Gold sold the club in 2009 just months after Sullivan and Brady were arrested as part of a wider investigation into corruption in football - although both were cleared of any wrongdoing.

In 2010, Sullivan and Gold bought West Ham United and became co-chairs of the football club, with Brady becoming vice-chair. While their ownership of the London club has not been popular at times, with poor performances on the pitch and a controversial move to the London Olympic Stadium irking fans, they have kept it on a financially stable footing.

As well as her West Ham role, Baroness Brady previously worked on England’s 2018 World Cup bid and has been on the board of Sport England. Despite being rumoured to be an Arsenal FC supporter, Brady has insisted her footballing loyalties lie with the two clubs she has represented.

Karren Brady pictured with the late David Gold (left) and David Sullivan (bottom right) (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What is Karren Brady’s net worth?

Karren Brady is estimated by wealth management title Spear’s Magazine to be a multi-millionaire.

Advertisement

The publication estimates her net worth to be £85 million. She owns homes in Knightsbridge, Knowle and a holiday home in Canada.

Is Karren Brady married?

Karren Brady is married to former Canadian professional footballer Paul Peschisolido. The pair got together after meeting when Peschisolido played at Birmingham City.