Will Kate Middleton make a 'soft return' and join family at the Easter Sunday church service?
Kate Middleton could potentially be making a ‘soft return’ to public duties. According to The Times,“Kensington Palace has been drawing up plans for the Princess of Wales to make a “soft return” to public life after her recuperation. In an attempt to manage the “messaging” surrounding Kate’s return to official duties, a team is understood to be working to ensure that the transition back into royal working life goes as smoothly as possible.”
If the ‘soft return’ takes place, it is likely that the Princess of Wales will join Prince William, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other members of the royal family at church on Easter Sunday.
For last year’s Easter service, the Princess of Wales wore a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress that she had previously worn for the 2022 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Louis joined his parents, the Prince and Prince of Wales and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the first time at Easter last year. Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother in a blue floral dress whilst Prince George wore a navy suit like his father, the Prince of Wales. However it was Prince Louis who stole the show in light blue shorts with knee-high socks, a navy jacket, shirt and matching tie.
The Princess of Wales was reportedly recently spotted alongside Prince William at a local farm shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple are believed to have visited the shop after watching their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take part in sporting activities.
The most recent news regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales is that a probe has been launched after claims staff at The London Clinic breached her private medical record. It is believed that at least one member of staff is reported to have attempted to access data at the hospital. The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic in January for abdominal surgery and has been recovering at home since.
