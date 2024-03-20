Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Middleton could potentially be making a ‘soft return’ to public duties. According to The Times,“Kensington Palace has been drawing up plans for the Princess of Wales to make a “soft return” to public life after her recuperation. In an attempt to manage the “messaging” surrounding Kate’s return to official duties, a team is understood to be working to ensure that the transition back into royal working life goes as smoothly as possible.”

If the ‘soft return’ takes place, it is likely that the Princess of Wales will join Prince William, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other members of the royal family at church on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For last year’s Easter service, the Princess of Wales wore a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress that she had previously worn for the 2022 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis joined his parents, the Prince and Prince of Wales and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the first time at Easter last year. Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother in a blue floral dress whilst Prince George wore a navy suit like his father, the Prince of Wales. However it was Prince Louis who stole the show in light blue shorts with knee-high socks, a navy jacket, shirt and matching tie.

The Princess of Wales was reportedly recently spotted alongside Prince William at a local farm shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple are believed to have visited the shop after watching their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take part in sporting activities.