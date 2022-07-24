The model admitted to feeling “objectified” throughout her career

Kate Moss modelling in 1994 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Moss has opened up about her modelling career during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The 48-year-old model admitted to feeling “objectified”, recalling a time when a male photographer told her to “take your top off” during a shoot when she was just a minor.

Moss, who was scouted by Storm modelling agency in 1988 whilst flying from London to New York at just 14, made her first big break on the cover of Face Magazine in 1990.

The model joined the ranks of Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Elle MacPherson, becoming the 1990’s poster girl for Heroin Chic.

However, in the interview Moss revealed there were moments during the early days of her career that left her feeling objectified and overly sexualised.

What did Kate Moss say about Corrine Day?

Moss shot her most iconic campaign with British photographer Corrine Day for Face Magazine in 1990 at just 16-years-old.

Recalling the experience Moss said revisiting the memories were “painful” and that she “cried a lot” during the shoot.

Moss explained: “That scrunched up nose that is on the cover, she would say, ‘Snort like a pig’ to get that picture.

“And I would be like, ‘I don’t want to snort like a pig’ and she would be like, ‘Snort like a pig, that’s when it looks good’.”

She added: “I didn’t want to take my top off. I was really, really self-conscious about my body and she would say, ‘If you don’t take your top off I am not going to book you for Elle.

“It is quite difficult (to take myself back there). It is painful because she was my best friend and I really loved her – but she was a very tricky person to work with.

“But you know, the pictures are amazing so she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, but in the end they did me a world of good really. They did change my career.”

What did Kate Moss say about Calvin Klein shoot with Mark Wahlberg?

In 1992 she shot her first international advert campaign with Calvin Klein alongside then rapper Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg.

Moss reflected on feeling “vulnerable and scared” that she was required to be topless and revealed that she was offered valium to calm her nerves.

When asked if she felt objectified she said: “Completely. And vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability. I was young and innocent, and Calvin loved that.”

Adding that for Wahlberg: “He was very macho and it was all about him.”

What did Kate Moss say about Johnny Depp?

Moss dated actor Johnny Depp in 1994, with the pair calling it quits after four years.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp began dating in 1994 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The model recently testified for Depp, in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about Depp in the interview she said: “I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice.