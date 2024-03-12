Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reality TV star Katie Price has been fined £880 after being found guilty of driving without a licence and without insurance. The 45-year-old is accused of driving a Range Rover on August 2 last year on the A14 bypass in Kettering, Northamptonshire, while disqualified from driving.

Price, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019, was not present at Northampton Magistrates’ Court when the fine was handed to her on Tuesday (March 12). The former ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star had previously denied both motoring charges.

But three magistrates found Price guilty in her absence after a brief trial on Tuesday, imposing an £880 fine and ordering her to pay £620 in costs and a £352 victim surcharge. Price was given 28 days to pay the total amount of £1,852, imposed in relation to the offences committed on the A14.

Finding Price guilty and imposing the fine, chair of the bench Neil Sheppard said: “From the evidence we have been shown, the case is proven against Miss Price.”

Magistrates were told Price has numerous previous convictions for motoring offences, including driving while disqualified in 2019 and 2021.

In December 2021, Price admitted drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Prior to that, the former model was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green on September, 28 in the same year.

She was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence at Crawley Magistrates' Court for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.