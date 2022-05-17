The actress was known for TV dramas Band of Gold, The Syndicate and Fat Friends

Kay Mellor, best known for writing series including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, has died at the age of 71, a spokesperson for her TV production company Rollem Productions said.

Screen-writer, actress and director Kay Mellor has died at the age of 71.

The news was announced on the morning of Tuesday 17 May by her TV production company, Rollem Productions, on Twitter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mellor was responsible for writing many hit TV series including Fat Friends, Girlfriends, Band of Gold and The Syndicate.

So, who was Kay Mellor, what was she most well-known for and who is her daughter Gaynor Faye?

Here’s what you need to know.

When did Kay Mellor die?

Kay Mellor, who was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, died on Sunday 15 May.

She was born on 11 May 1951 and had just turned 71 before she died.

Posting at 10am on Tuesday 17 May, a Rollem Productions spokesperson said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends.”

No further information about the cause of her death has been given.

Who was Kay Mellor?

Kay Mellor is one of the country’s most loved screen-writers, actresses and directors.

She was best known for writing the drama series Fat Friends (2000 - 2005), which was later turned into a musical.

The series, which followed eight women’s struggle to lose weight at a weekly slimming club, was widely regarded to help launch the career of actor James Corden and also included many other well known actors including Mellor’s daughter Gaynor Faye, along with Alison Steadman, Ruth Jones and the late Lynda Baron.

Band of Gold (1995 to 1997) was considered a ground-breaking drama and showed the llives of a group of sex workers in Bradford, West Yorkshire, as they tried to take on police and gangsters in a bid to run their own street business.

It gave Hollywood actress Samantha Morton one of her first major roles. Morton would later go on to star in the film Minority Report (2002), opposite Tom Cruise.

Band of Gold was also adapted for the theatre and toured the UK from 2019 until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK in March 2020.

Mellor, who began her career writing plays, also worked on ITV soap Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward (1989 - 2000).

Mellor, who was given an OBE for her services to drama in 2010, was known to be proud of her Yorkshire roots.

In 2013, she even offered to return a lifetime achievement award to the Royal Television Society after losing out at its regional awards party for the second year running.

She said: “We are Yorkshire-based, we shoot in Yorkshire, edit in Yorkshire and put it out and glorify Yorkshire.”

Who was Kay Mellor’s husband?

Kay Mellor, née Kay Daniel, married her husband Anthony in 1968.

The couple had two daughters, television producer Yvonne Francas, who was born in 1968, and actress Gaynor Faye, who was born in 1971.

Who is Kay Mellor’s daughter, Gaynor Faye?

Gaynor Kay Mellor, known as Gaynor Faye, is an actress and writer.

She is best known for her roles in two of the country’s best loved ITV soaps.

She first played Judy Mallett in Coronation Street (1995 -1999) and then Megan Macey in Emmerdale (2012 - 2019)

Faye has also starred in The Chase on BBC One (2006 - 2007), a series which she co-wrote with her mother.

In March 2021, she also appeared in another BBC One drama written by her mother, The Syndicate.

Faye also won the first ever series of Dancing On Ice back in 2006, with her professional skater partner Daniel Whiston. She then went on to perform in the Dancing On Ice live tour in 2010.

Who is Kay Mellor’s daughter, Yvonne Francas?

Yvonne Francas is a producer and actress, best known for Scott & Bailey (2011), Our Girl (2020) and Strictly Confidential (2006).

She produced many shows which were written by her mother and starred her sister, including Fat Friends and The Syndicate (2013 - 2021).

She was also the executive producer on BBC’s The Chase, which her mother and sister co-wrote, and In The Club (2014 - 2016), which her mother wrote.

What tributes have been paid to Kay Mellor?

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Mellor, from members of the television industry and fans.

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said in a statement: “I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas.

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

Actors who have worked with Kay Mellor and Gaynor Faye have also taken to Twitter to leave a tribute.

Actress Hayley Tamaddon said: “Such sad sad news about the wonderful kay mellor.. She was always so lovely and kind to me.. a truly brilliant lady.

“My thoughts and love and strength to @MsGfaye and all her family at this difficult time.”

Tracy Brabin, who is now Labour and Co-Operative Mayor of West Yorkshire but once starred in Coronation Street, said: “Just dreadful news & difficult to take in.

“Sending all our love from everyone in #westyorkshire to Kay’s family, friends & colleagues.

“Our voice of the North, she put working class characters at the centre of her brilliant compassionate, moving & funny stories. Such a loss.”

Comedian Lenny Henry wrote: “I was saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has died.

“ I was lucky to work with her on the Syndicate and found her to be incredibly creative , funny and instinctive. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get the best from us as actors.

“She will be missed. Condolences to her family.”

One fan summarised the sentiments of the many tributes from fans when they wrote: “I’m so shocked.