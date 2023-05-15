Kevin Sinfield completed the Leeds marathon in honour of close friend Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019

Sports fans have called for Kevin Sinfield to be knighted at the nearest opportunity after he was seen carrying former Leeds Rhinos team mate Rob Burrow over the line during the Leeds marathon on Sunday 12 May.

Burrow, who played alongside Sinfield for the Leeds Rhinos and England, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in 2019.

Since then Burrows and his long-time friend Sinfield have been advocates for a number of MND charities, and the pair have raised huge amounts of money and awareness for the disease with a number of big events.

Their friendship and dedication to the cause has acted as a huge inspiration for many people and the inaugural Rob Burrow marathon saw more than 12,000 people take part.

What happened at the Rob Burrow marathon?

The inaugural Rob Burrow marathon took place in Leeds on Sunday 12 May. The 26 mile course started and finished at Headingley Stadium and went through the scenic countryside and outer suburbs.

The event was designed to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and the money raised was used to support families and the people who are suffering from the condition.

There were a total of 12,000 participants in the event including Rugby icons Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow was pushed around the course in a specially-adapted wheelchair by Sinfield. They stopped short of the finish line and Sinfield lifted Burrow out of his wheelchair in order to carry his friend over the line at the end of the marathon to the delight of spectators.

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019. (Getty Images)

Sinfield thanked the charities, spectators and participants for their role in the event. He said: “The support of the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic.”

Ahead of the race he also thanked everyone involved for “creating something incredible in Rob’s name.”

The success of the event has inspired a second marathon next year and The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will return in 2024, organisers have confirmed.

Organisers Run For All claim this year’s event has attracted “record breaking numbers' ' from the UK and other countries including the United States, Canada and South Africa.

Will Kevin Sinfield receive a knighthood?

Sinfield has been a huge supporter of MND charities in recent years - in late 2020, the rugby icon completed seven marathons in seven days and in 2021 he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

His efforts to help provide support to his close friend Burrow have received huge credit from a number of sporting fans, who claim he deserves a knighthood.

One fan tweeted: “I had the pleasure of meeting Sinfield. Such a gent. Give the man a knighthood.”

Another fan added: “Not a fan of the honours system, but if anyone deserves a knighthood, it's Kevin Sinfield.”

Another said: “These guys are incredible. What a friendship. Kevin should be knighted.”