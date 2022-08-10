The earbuds will be available in Kardashian’s three signature neutral colours

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats and Apple to launch an exclusive range of earbuds.

The earbuds have been designed exclusively by the media personality, and will be available in her three signature neutral colours.

The new range also marks the first time that the Beats Fits Pro earphones, which were released earlier this year, have been released in a custom version.

Most Apple products and accessories are also only available in white, and this is the first time one of the brand’s products is available in other natural shades.

So, just what is the Beats x Kim earbud collection, what has Kim Kardashian said about it, when will it be released and how much will it cost?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Beats x Kim earbud collection?

Beats x Kim is a collaboration between American socialite and media personality Kim Kardashian and American consumer audio products manufacturer Beats Electronics.

Kardashian has worked with Beats to create a trio of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, which have been hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral colour palette.

There are three neutral shades which will be available in the earbuds, which are intended to combine functionality with fashion.

The idea for the collection reportedly came from Kardashian, who had asked an artist to paint a pair of Beats headphones she was using.

Those three colours are Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep).

She then decided to take her design to the brand, who decided to produce them on a wider scale to make them available to consumers.

In a behind-the-design video for the brand, Kardashian said: “I found an artist that would paint the headphones and then I thought, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just for fun creating [as] they didn’t have a product like that out there before.

“I was just bringing my creative concept and my colour palette to a brand that I’ve always respected and loved.”

The earbuds still include all of the features of the original Beats Fit Pro earphones, such as noise cancellation, a transparency mode to hear things that are going on, and Apple’s spatial audio feature that gives three dimensions of sound.

What has Kim Kardashian said about her new earbud collection?

Kim Kardashian exclusively told Vogue that she wanted the earbuds to match well with any outfit the user is wearing.

She said: “This concept was born from my love for neutral colour palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes.

“I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones.”

Kardashian added that she has been a longtime lover and user of Beats products.

She said: “I’ve been a fan of the Beats brand forever, so I’m always up on their latest products.

“And because they know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first people who got to try out Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year.

“They’re so comfortable that I’ll forget that I even have them in.”

She added: “Traditionally, most consumer electronics are in the default colors of black and white. But I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories.

“This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look.

“I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying.”

When will the Beats x Kim earbud collection be released?

The Beats x Kim collection launches today (Wednesday 10 August) and will be available to purchase on an a special Beats x Kim earbud website on Tuesday, 16 August.

Apple, which acquired Beats in 2014, announced that the earbuds will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorised resellers.

How much will the Beats x Kim earbud collection cost?