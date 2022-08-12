Kim Kardashian has unveiled a swimwear collection made from compressive fabric that flatters all body shapes

Kim Kardashian debuted a shaping swimwear collection today (Friday 12 August).

The 41-year-old’s brand ‘SKIMS’ boasts of being for any season and having the ability to get you looking your ‘best’, as it is designed to be a solution for every type of body.

The new range is named ‘Shaping Swim’ and is made from compressive fabric that aims to ‘smooth and mould’ the body.

The nine piece range, which is available in sizes XXS-4XL, includes one-pieces, bikini sets, cycling shorts, maxi skirts and full body swimsuits.

The collection is available for purchase on the SKIMS website , with prices ranging from £54 to £108.

The drop comes just weeks after Paris Jackson modelled Kim’s latest SKIMS release.

The collection included swim gloves, which were a top seller and sold out extremely quickly.

“Instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves,” the description of the product said. “Perfect to pair with any swim style for a ready-to-wear look.”

Despite their popularity, fans had a mixed reaction to the product as some questioned its practicality.

“I need to know who bought Skims swim gloves and why?” one Twitter user asked.

Others were supportive of Kim, with one writing: “People think @KimKardashian lost her mind with these swim gloves. I see a woman with an autoimmune skin condition hacking fashion to protect her skin. As a woman with #vitiligo who’s always at the pool, I’m so down with these @skims gloves. Might even join the wait list.”.

“The gloves 💜🤤” another user commented.

Kim Kardashian

Media personality

Kimberly Noel Kardashian was born on 21 October 1980 in Los Angeles, California.

Her father was a third-generation Armenian-American and her mother was of Dutch, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry. She has an older sister, Kourtney and a younger sister, Khloe and one younger brother, Rob.

In 1994, she attended Marymount High School, a Roman Catholic all-girls school in Los Angeles.

In 1996, she began working at Body, a local clothing store in Encino where her interest in designing clothes began.

In 2003, Kardashian became close friends with stylist and socialite Paris Hilton. She went on to become a personal stylist for R&B singer and actress, Brandy Norwood.

In the same year, she was featured in Hilton’s ‘The Simple Life’ as a guest character which would be the starting point for her TV career.

Kardashian hit it massive, when in October 2007, her family were given their own show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which was extremely successful and even landing spin-offs of the show.

The show concluded in 2021 and aired 294 episodes.

Age: 41

41 Born: 21st October 1980 in Los Angeles, California

21st October 1980 in Los Angeles, California Lives: $20 million estate in Hidden Hills

$20 million estate in Hidden Hills Relationship: Divorced to Kayne West

Divorced to Kayne West Wealth: Estimated net worth of $1.8 billion dollars

Connections

Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete, 28, and Kim were first spotted together in October 2021 during the Kardashian’s appearances on Saturday Night Live.

The pair did a Disney themed sketch based on Jasmine and Aladdin. Having shared an on-screen kiss in the sketch, rumours began to swirl that they might be dating each other.

They went public with their relationship in November 2021, but broke up in August 2022.

Kayne West

American rapper Kayne West, 45, was friends with Kim Kardashian before they started dating each other in April 2012.

The pair tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence on May 24, 2014.

Kim and Kanye went on to have four children: North West (born June 2013),Saint West (born December 2015), Chicago West (born January 2018) and Psalm West (born May 2019).

In July 2020, Kayne wrote on Twitter that he was attempting to divorce Kim but the Kardashian family was attempting to “lock him up”.

February 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce and in April, they both agreed to ‘irreconcilable differences’ and settled on joint custody of their four children.

Kayne has since stated that he wants his “family back” .

Kris Jenner

Media personality Kris Jenner is mother to Kim Kardashian. She had four children with American lawyer Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert.

The 66-year-old has been extremely supportive of Kim, even helping her get her fame on TV with a starring role in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

She met with American producer Ryan Seacrest to pursue a reality television show based on her family, inspired by the family show ‘The Osbournes’.