In an interview with This Morning’s Josie Gibson she revealed that her addiction began when she was eight years old

A woman with an addiction to eating toilet paper has told This Morning presenters “you just have to try it”.

Kinah, who eats four rolls of toilet paper a day, will appear on TLC’s My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted and has revealed that she consumes her favourite snack at “work, in the car or at the nail salon”.

The business owner forks out $2,700 a year on loo roll, compared to the average US spend of $182, describing toilet paper as a “cotton candy that doesn’t melt”.

So, who is Kinah from My Strange Addiction, why does she eat toilet paper and what does eating toilet paper do to your body? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Kinah from My Strange Addiction?

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, according to Reality Tit Bit, Kinah, which is short for Sakinah, boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram and runs a business called Nanah Boutique.

Speaking to Josie Gibson on This Morning, Kinah explained her addiction began when she was eight years old, describing it as “a craving” and a “cotton candy that doesn’t melt”. She also revealed it runs in the family, with her grandmother having a similar addiction to flour.

Kinah said, “it does taste really good,” telling presenters, “you just have to try it.” The 28- year-old also revealed that she is pregnant and has cut back on her addiction adding that it “hurts her heart”.

However, her former fiance has described her addiction as “f**king gross”, telling TLC: “It’s not meant for human consumption. It’s f**king gross man.”

Why does she eat toilet paper?

TLC posted a teaser clip of the episode on Instagram, which reveals that Kinah eats up to four rolls a day and has spent almost $2,700 a year on toilet paper compared the US average of $182.

In the teaser, she explains she can’t get enough of toilet paper, and eats it at “work, in the car or at the nail salon.” She also addressed the “weird stares” she gets when she eats it in public. Kinah said: “When people see me eating toilet paper, I’ll get a few like weird stares. I even saw one person pull their phone out and try to record me but I don’t care, everyone has their weird things that they do and that’s just mine .”

Taking to the comments in TLC’s post on Instagram, Kinah revealed to fans she has PICA, telling fans: “Girl ain’t nothing wrong with me I just have Pica.” According to BEAT, Pica is a feeding disorder where people eat non-food substances that have no nutritional value, “such as paper, soap, paint, chalk, or ice.”

What does eating toilet paper do to your body?

Eating toilet paper can have a dangerous impact on your health. This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat revealed that complications of eating toilet paper can include nutritional deficiencies, intestinal blockages and even in extreme cases could leave you requiring surgical intervention.

Where can I watch My Strange Addiction?

My Strange Addiction is available to watch on TLC and you can stream the documentary series on DiscoveryPlus.