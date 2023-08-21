Both King Charles and Prince Harry will be in London, meaning the pair could meet in hopes of repairing the relationships within the family.

King Charles and Prince Harry are set to meet for peace talks next month without Meghan Markle, according to royal sources. Prince Harry is due to fly back home to California via London when the Invictus Games ends in Germany, meaning both he and King Charles will be in the capital at the same time.

A palace source has said that the King will return from Balmoral in the middle of September before travelling to France on September 20. Staff are reportedly drawing up plans for Charles and Harry to meet for talks on September 17.

The source told OK! : "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf. The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

If the pair do meet, it would be the first time they would have seen each other since the King’s Coronation in May. Meghan isn’t expected to be at the talks, but she will be at the Invictus Games with Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to enter the stage during the closing ceremony of the Invictus games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry will give a goodbye speech at the closing ceremony of the event being held in Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16.