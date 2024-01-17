King Charles is set to attend hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate next week and could be visiting the King Edward V11 hospital in London

It has been quite the day for royals and hospitals. No sooner had it been announced that the Princess of Wales would be taking time out from her engagements after undergoing abdominal surgery in hospital, then Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles would be attending hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The statement regarding King Charles’s health read that "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The statement did not disclose which hospital King Charles would be attending, the Princess of Wales is currently at The London Clinic. However it is likely that it will be the King Edward V11 hospital in London as it is renowned for treating the royal family.

On the King Edward V11’s website, it says that “King Edward V11’s Hospital is an independent charitable hospital with a proud history of Royal Patronage, discreetly located within London’s Harley Street medical district.

“With just 56 beds, we offer truly personalised medical care that combines the world-leading expertise our patients demand with the impeccable standards of nursing care they deserve.”

King Charles’s late father, Prince Philip passed away on 9 April 2021, not long after leaving the King Edward V11 hospital after a month-long stay. After being admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell, he then had a procedure done at St Bartholomew’s for a pre-existing heart condition.