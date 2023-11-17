Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed their new baby's name - and it's unsurprisingly unique

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have named their newborn son Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially named their newborn son - Rocky Thirteen. The 44-year-old reality star and her Blink-182 drummer husband, 47, welcomed their baby earlier this month after much speculation on the name.

People magazine, the first to report the name, obtained a birth certificate which confirms the baby has been called Rocky Thirteen Barker, and he was born on November 1 at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Kourtney officially announced she had given birth to their child in a series of intimate pictures she posted on her Instagram earlier this week whilst she was still pregnant, including pictures of the couple topless embracing each other, and one with Travis’ hands over her breasts. She wrote: “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

The Kardashians star is yet to post pictures of her newborn son, who joins her three older children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares his children – Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and step daughter Atiana, 24 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.

After giving birth earlier this month, the Lemme founder spent three days at LA's Cedars Sinai Hospital. Early in her pregnancy, she had an emergency operation that sent her to the hospital, forcing Travis to postpone many Blink-182 gigs so he could be by her side.

What does Rocky Thirteen mean?

Kourtney and Travis had reportedly started contemplating the names for their future children even before embarking on their journey to conceive, involving rounds of IVF treatment and a strict regimen for natural conception. According to Grazia Magazine, the inspiration for their newborn’s name, Rocky Thirteen Barker, comes from cult classic, the 1976 boxing film, Rocky with the name derived from the iconic character played by Sylvester Stallone.

