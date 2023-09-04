Fans have speculated that Kourtney Kardashian is due to give birth any day now after her husband Travis Barker rushed back to the US after reports of an ‘urgent family matter’. The Blink 182 drummer was seen with his heavily pregnant wife Kourtney leaving a Los Angeles hospital.

Blink 182 had to postpone their scheduled performances in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin over the weekend. Neither Kourtney, 44, nor Travis, 47 have released a statement on the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eldest Kardashian/Jenner sister announced she was pregnant in June but hasn’t given her exact due date. Kourtney shared a video clip of her holding a sign up at the Blink182 concert with the words “Travis I’m Pregnant”. The couple revealed they were having a boy just a few weeks later.

Fans were quick to speculate that the Poosh founder may have given a hint to her due date after she shared a slew of Autumnal style images on August 25 with the caption “one month”.

How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have?

This will be Kourtney’s fourth child - first with Travis Barker - she shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 8 with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis has two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, Landon Barker,19 and Alabama Barker, 17.

Will Kourtney Kardashian pull her baby out?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

In season four of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Kourtney gave birth to her first child, son Mason and in true Kardashian style shared the moment on camera. During the natural birth of Mason, Kourtney famously pulled him out with her bare hands. She was the first (and so far only) sibling to pull out her own child during labour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She later did the same when she gave birth to Penelope in 2012. Hello reported that during an interview Kourtney explained “[Penelope] She was coming out, and I was thinking, 'I should pull her, with Mason, I had no idea I was going to do that. This time, I thought, 'This is what I'm supposed to do."

The birth of her third child Rein in 2014 was not televised and it is not known whether she pulled him out like his siblings.

Will Kourtney Kardashian pull out baby number four?