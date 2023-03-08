The alleged incident is said to have happened in a Cheshire bar after Manchester City's victory over Newcastle United

Police are investigating the alleged incident involving Kyle Walker (Image: Getty)

The Manchester City and England footballer Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened in Wilmslow in Cheshire on Sunday (5 March) after his team's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar on Wednesday – and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

“On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Manchester City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, have declined to comment on the allegations against the 32-year-old.

It is understood that Walker contests the allegations and reported for training as normal after the two-day break.

Walker’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Indecent exposure, often known as flashing, is when someone deliberately exposes their genitals in order to frighten or upset someone else. It can happen in public or in private.