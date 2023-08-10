Telling news your way
Fox is currently on holiday in Greece

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
4 minutes ago

Laurence Fox has sparked a backlash after tweeting another controversial post. 

On the social media site X, formally known as Twitter, Fox responded to the mayor of London's post announcing a new 'Black on the Square' event which aims to celebrate Black culture and creativity. 

What did Laurence Fox tweet? 

Fox took to X to make his response to the event and wrote: "Can’t wait. As someone who has recently racially transitioned, I’m glad my culture is going to be celebrated! It’s been a long journey. First the hair curling, then the course of white blockers. It’s just great to finally be myself."

The dad-of-two then attached a picture of himself with an afro wig and a deep tan.

Reactions

People have reacted to his tweet, tagging in @I_amMukhtar, with whom Fox is currently in a legal dispute after the user called him a "racist pr***" on Twitter in May. 

Some X users have called Fox a "disgrace to common decency."

Another person wrote: "I wonder what your brother-in-law (Richard Ayoade) thinks of your blackface comedy?"

One responder related the incident back to his ex-wife, Billie Piper: "Please take him back Billie, he misses you like crazy."

Response

In response to the backlash, Fox realised he was trending after being informed by a friend. Fox then released a video from his holiday in Greece, saying it's "difficult as a racially fluid person to wake up and not know what you are that day anyway so I am a racially trans lesbian of colour some days and some days I'm a straight white male."

He later added: "I just ask you to be patient, to be understanding, to understand that this is a journey for me and... to be kind, really."

Immediately after he said: "I hope it pisses everyone off because you're all a bunch of morons... you people pretend transgenderism is real but I can't be black? Well, I can."

This was followed up by the Trending Twitter column in Greek, with Fox stating "It's all Greek to me". 

