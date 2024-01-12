Seven times motorcycle racing world champion and TV’s ‘King of the Jungle’ Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty MBE is the star of new docu-reality series.

What is the show?

Called 'Bike Club', the 13-part series featuring bite-sized episodes that last 10-15-minutes each, sees the iconic British motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, 58, and his wife Michaela open the door to their family home in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Film-maker Mat E Smith explained: “Bike Club lifts the lid on the UK’s coolest counterculture without relying on the posing and posturing usually associated with the scene.

“While I travel the UK under the premise of fixing up my own bike, biking royalty Carl and for the first time on-screen, his wife Michaela, share what life is like after surviving one of the most dangerous sports in the world.”

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty MBE and his wife Michaela are the stars of MeeTV’s brand new series, Bike Club

The first series sees Foggy sharing with viewers his prized motorbike collection, which includes a fun three wheeled tuk-tuk and his first ever motorcycle given for his 10th birthday that was recently restored by the British Motorcycle Museum.

Bike Club series one also sees the father of two take to the beer pumps at his local pub pulling a pint of his own locally made ‘Foggy Gold’ ale, whilst in one of the episodes, Foggy fondly recounts how he was brought up around motorbikes thanks to his dad George, who’s now in his eighties, and road raced at the Isle of Man TT in the 1970s.

Where and when does it air?

Series one of the show streams exclusively on new freemium platform MeeTV. The pilot episode is out now, and one new episode of Bike Club will stream every week.

Who has produced the show?

The show is one of the first productions by MeeTV, a new and free indie streaming platform showcasing emerging and curated talent.

Left, film-maker Mat E Smith, founder & CEO of MeeTV, with ‘Foggy’ and his wife Michaela at their Lancashire home

What has been said about Foggy's involvement?

Foggy’s wife Michaela confessed: “I wasn’t sure about opening up our lives at first but this is exactly how our lives are and I'm really proud of that,”

Carl then added: “The result of Bike Club is that you see me and Michaela as we are with each other every day - bickering and bantering. Welcome to the mad world of the ‘Foggy’ household!”

Neil Bramwell, Foggy’s manager, said: “Carl and Michaela are usually very private people so when MeeTV asked about filming them, we all had to sit down and think about it.

“Mat captures them perfectly as a couple and shows how they are together and you can see the same with everyone in the series. Capturing people and life today as a document for tomorrow is very clever and the mundane of a normal day is made up of lovely moments. If Mat stopped filming and staged all his shots like most production companies do, he wouldn’t get the light in everyone's life that makes us all want to get out of bed every day."

Bike Club film-maker Mat E Smith interviewing Mark Wilsmore, owner of the legendary Ace Café in North West London

Does it just focus on Foggy?

The people behind Bike Club say that for the first time ever, thanks to the show, Britain’s 1.3 million registered motorbikers can get a unique retrospective insight into the UK’s dynamic motorcycle culture. Bike Club spotlights key members of the biking fraternity, including Mark Wilsmore, owner of the world-famous Ace Café in North West London, a transport café since 1938 and an iconic hangout for bikers, rockers and petrolheads.