The mother of the former Bath winger has arrived in Barcelona as the search for her missing son continues

Rugby player Levi Davis has been reported as missing in Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Bath rugby player Levi Davis has been reported missing in Spain after visiting the Catalonian city. He has yet to be found after being reported missing last month.

His family have arrived in the city to assist local police with their search. His mother, Julie Davis, has said that her son has experienced mental health issues in the past, and has been reported missing before.

Davis, 24, is known to rugby fans for his career in the sport. He is also known to X Factor fans for a short stint on the celebrity version of the reality show.

Spanish authorities are continuing to search for the young sports star. There are trails of his last appearance in major tourist areas of Barcelona. So what did we know so far about the situation? And what has his family and authorities said about it?

Who is Levi Davis?

Levi Davis is a 24-year-old rugby player who currently plays as a winger for rugby union team Worthing Raiders. He began his career at Bath, making his career debut in 2017.

Advertisement

Throughout his career he has played with other teams including Ealing Trailfinders. He signed for the west London team in 2020 and has also played for the England national team. Davis is also the first openly bisexual player to come out while still playing the sport.

In 2019, he starred in X Factor: Celebrity alongside rugby stars Thom Evans and Ben Foden. The trio performed as ‘Try Star’ and placed 5th in the reality singing competition.

What happened to Levi Davis?

Levi Davis was noted to be last seen in Barcelona on 29 October. He was seen on CCTV at 10pm leaving The Old Irish Pub on the city’s famous La Rambla street, an area popular with tourists in the city.

His appearance in Barcelona came after he travelled from the Balearic island of Ibiza on the same day. Authorities were concerned to find that the rugby star had left behind all of his clothes and luggage in Ibiza, only carrying a small backpack with him to Barcelona.

Spanish authorities believe that when he left the pub, he turned left, heading to the Plaça Catalunya. There have been reports of sightings of him on doorstep in Barcelona and also on a beach in the nearby city of Sitges, however these reports remain unconfirmed.

Advertisement

It is believed that he travelled to Europe while he recovered from a sports injury. The knee injury has sidelined the star from rugby.Police have checked local hospitals and confirmed that he has not been checked in. They have also confirmed that he has not been arrested in the city.

What Levi Davis’ his family said about his disappearance?

Davis’ mother Julie has travelled to Spain following the disappearance of her son. She told the Spanish press that she had spoken to him before he arrived in Barcelona, saying: “When I asked him where he would stay, he didn’t want to give me any address, he said he would be moving around and he was an adult.”

Julie also explained that she believes her son may be currently in financial trouble, adding: “Since then [Ibiza] he hasn’t used his bank cards and he only had 40 euros on him.” She also told Spanish newspaper ABC that Davis has suffered from depression in the past and has gone missing previously.

She said: “He would always come back or we would find him but it’s been 12 days now and this is not normal. He must be disoriented or confused.”

His mother is due to meet with authorities about her son’s disappearance. They are hoping to pick up any clues to his whereabouts as unconfirmed reports suggest that they have as of yet been unable to trace his mobile, which is believed to be turned off, or unlock his password-protected social media accounts.

Advertisement

Levi is said to have posted a worrying video to social media prior to his disappearance. In the video, he allegedly said that he was being “blackmailed” and that his life was “in danger”.

His foster mother, Suzanne Balfour spoke to Sky News about the situation on Tuesday (8 November). When asked if she believed he was being blackmailed, she told host Kay Burley: “I don’t know what’s going on. He might be just frightened, he did say in that video that his life was in danger, I don’t know whether he’s running from something, I just don’t know.”