Paramedics attended to the boy who was rushed to Noah's Ark Hospital in Cardiff before dying on Monday

Tributes are pouring in for a 10-year-old boy who tragically died after falling from a rope swing.

Lewi Sullivan, from Rassau near Ebbw Vale in Wales, was out playing with friends last Friday, before he fell to the ground and was found unresponsive by a passer-by. Paramedics rushed to attend the child, who was taken to Noah's Ark Hospital in Cardiff where he passed away just three days later.

Nigel Sullivan, Lewi's dad, paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son, who he described as "fantastic, loving and caring".

The 44-year-old added: "He really was every father's dream, and we had this brilliant father and son bond. I was proud to bits of him, and I know he was really proud of me, not only as a father, but also as a friend. We had a very strong friendship bond as well as being father and son and that was really special to me.

"I just want to thank everyone who tried to help Lewi - the kids who were with him when it happened, and even some passers-by. I know one guy tried to help him for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

"The air ambulance was out of this world, the paramedics were fantastic, the police incredible. All of the professionals who helped him were incredible."

Young Lewi lived with his father, step-mother Louise and his two brothers. He loved his rugby and played as part of Beaufort Rugby Club.

A Beaufort RFC spokesperson said in a touching statement: "You were the funniest and most outgoing little lad who loved playing rugby for Beaufort RFC.You will sadly be missed by many."