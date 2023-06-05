Scottish popstar Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his performances until Glastonbury, saying he needs some time to "be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit".

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday (5 June), Capaldi apologised to his fans, announcing he would be taking some time off from his commitments until he played the popular music festival on 24 June.

The Scottish singer-songwriter released his second album on 19 May, called Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, following the debut of a one-off Netflix film documenting his rise to fame and personal struggles.

Cancelling the performances had been a "really difficult" decision, he said. "It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of," he wrote.

"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically." The singer said he had not been home since Christmas, and was "struggling to get to grips with it all".

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come," he continued.

Capaldi said he would spend the next three weeks "just being Lewis from Glasgow for a bit", catching up with family and friends, and doing "normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better".

"I hope everyone understands," he wrote. The popstar acknowledged many of his fans would have spent money on travel and accommodation for his shows, and that things were more difficult economically at the moment for many Britons.

"I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have," Capaldi said, and he felt incredibly lucky for having fans willing to spend their time, money, and love on his shows. "I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me, who I'm so grateful for

"I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again," he wrote, signing off with "all my love, Lewis".

In a recent interview with Rebecca Judd for her Apple Music show, the singer opened up about his mental health, saying that while “a few panic attacks” and his Tourettes diagnosis were worth the trade-off for the life of a pop star, if his mental health worsened he would be forced to give up music.

The 26-year-old told Judd that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job. “I think on this album in particular I talk a bit more about my mental health, which has taken a beating over the last little while,” he said.