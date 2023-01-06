Police launches investigation after model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was found dead

Edwin Chiloba posts selfie (Facebook @edwin.kiprotich.794)

The body of a prominent LGBTQ activist and model Edwin Chiloba has been found stashed in a metallic box, police in Kenya said. Authorities suggested that he had been murdered in a separate location, and his body had been dumped along the Kipenyo - Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu.

A police spokesperson is quoted in Kenya’s Star newspaper saying: “We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter.” Police said initial reports indicate a numberless vehicle was seen dropping the metal box in the area by a Bodaboda rider who happened to be driving by the area when it happened.

According to local reports , a decomposing body was found in the metallic box dressed in women’s clothing. A postmortem is due after the body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to establish the cause of death.

Who was Edwin Chiloba?

Edwin Chiloba was a celebrated LGBTQ activist and model in Kenya, and was the CEO of fashion brand Chiloba Designs. He was well-known in Eldoret for being unapologetic in his queerness, often posting photos of his gender-fluid aesthetic on social media.

In July 2022, Chiloba had been reportedly assaulted and had posted images to his Instagram account of the attack. The posts were later deleted. In an Instagram post from December 2022, Chiloba spoke about his mission to fight for marginalized people and promote inclusivity. “My movement is for everyone,” he wrote. “It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people.”

An Instagram user by the name Biubwa-uncut narrated how they reached out to him trying to inquire what had transpired and he responded by saying that he would talk when he is ready. “Barely 4 months later, they have brutally murdered you in the most uncouth of ways and my heart is shattered. I know you fought,” Biubwa-uncut posted on their Instagram account.

Dennis Nzioka, also a renowned LGBTQ activist, mourned the late Chiloba.

