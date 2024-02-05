Former porn star Lisa Ann was escorted out of Matt Rife's comedy show for allegedly using her mobile phone

Former porn star Lisa Ann, who rose to stardom for playing Sarah Palin in a parody film, said she was left 'speechless' after being arrested at Matt Rife's comedy show for allegedly using her mobile phone. Sharing the footage on X, the ex-adult film star can be seen being escorted out of Radio City Music Hall by New York cops in handcuffs.

Ann, however, denied claims that she used her phone during the event, in a video which has been widely shared online. She told the camera: "I did nothing wrong. I wanted to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine."

Taking it to X later, she explained that she was enjoying when she was escorted out of the building, claiming she spent 45 minutes in handcuffs before being sent to a hospital.

She said: "So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to.

In another post, she wrote: "Tonight I was arrested and harrassed by the NYPD - they offered me a choice to be 51/50 by ambulance & admitted to the hospital - or arrested an put in jail over someone thinking I used my phone during the @mattrife show. I’m at loss of words for what I just endured .. traumatic, unnecessary and extreme are topping my list of emotions."

According to The US Sun, the New York Police Department said the arrest was made following reports that "a woman was acting disorderly and combative after being told not to videotape inside the venue."

Ann is considered among the most accomplished actresses in the global adult entertainment industry. After stepping away from the adult film sector in 1997, she returned in 2006. In addition to her career in the adult industry, Ann is an author and hosts a radio show on Sirius XM.