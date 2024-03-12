Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Hollywood’s icons celebrates her birthday today, with Liza Minnelli turning 79 years old (March 12 2024). Perhaps what some might consider an original “nepo baby,” owing to her being the daughter of Judy Garland and filmmaker Vincente Minnelli, it took a few years for the original “diva” to finally break into the industry - very different to some other children of famous personalities.

Minnelli cut her teeth in the world of musical theatre, moving to New York at the age of 15 where she became a musical theatre actress and nightclub performer - with a bit of pop music on the side. It was her performance in 1963’s Off-Broadway revival of “Best Foot Forward” where she made her professional debut, only two years later winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in “Red Menace.”

That led to her lifelong collaboration with John Kander and Fred Ebb, who wrote, produced and directed many of Minnelli’s future performances on stage and screen. She would be responsible for some of music’s most anthemic songs such as “New York, New York” (later popularized by Frank Sinatra) and of course, “Cabaret.”

American film actress and singer Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) (right) with her daughter, actress, singer and dancer Liza Minnelli. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

An enduring icon in the LGBTQIA+ community, Liza Minnelli has dedicated much of her time to various charities and causes. She served on the board of directors of The Institutes for The Achievement of Human Potential (IAHP) for 20 years. Minnelli has also revealed that she was the one who informed Elizabeth Taylor about HIV/AIDS while conversing about their mutual friend, Rock Hudson. Additionally, she has also devoted a considerable amount of time to amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, which Taylor co-founded.

An icon of musical theatre, music and philanthropy - but what do NationalWorld consider some of her most iconic moments on screen? Take a look at our selection as we say Happy Birthday to Liza Minnelli.

What are some of Liza Minelli’s iconic moments on screen?

The Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Liza Minnelli as Pookie in the film "The Sterile Cuckoo" (Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

In one of her first leading roles in a film, Liza Minnelli starred as Mary Ann "Pookie" Adams, a quirky and eccentric college student who forms an unlikely romantic relationship with fellow student Jerry Payne. As their relationship evolves, Pookie's unconventional behaviour and emotional instability pose challenges for both herself and Jerry. The film explores themes of love, loneliness, and the complexities of human connection - and would lead Minnelli onto perhaps her greatest role to date.

Where to watch: “The Sterile Cuckoo” is available to rent or purchase through all leading digital retailers.

Cabaret (1972)

You couldn’t write anything regarding Liza Minnelli without including her most iconic performance in her career; in "Cabaret," Liza Minnelli portrays Sally Bowles, a vivacious and free-spirited American singer at the Kit Kat Club in Berlin during the rise of the Nazis in 1930s Germany. Sally engages in a tumultuous love affair with a young writer named Brian Roberts while navigating the decadent and politically charged atmosphere of Berlin's nightlife.

Her character is known for her captivating performances at the Kit Kat Club and her complex relationships with Brian and other characters. It led to her winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Where to watch: “Cabaret” is available to stream on the Internet Archive.

New York New York (1977)

In "New York, New York," Minnelli plays Francine Evans, a talented singer who dreams of achieving success in the competitive world of show business. She crosses paths with saxophonist Jimmy Doyle, portrayed by Robert De Niro, and the two embark on a tumultuous romantic relationship amidst the backdrop of post-World War II New York City.

The film follows their struggles and triumphs as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their artistic ambitions while grappling with personal demons - and was one of the rare musicals in Martin Scorsese’s filmography.

Where to watch: “New York New York” is currently unavailable to buy or purchase, but there have been some errant streams around Dailymotion.

Arthur (1981)

Actor Dudley Moore poses with actress Liza Minnelli on the set of the film "Arthur", circa 1981. (Photo by Getty Images)

Liza Minnelli takes on the role of Linda Marolla, a working-class waitress from Queens who captures the heart of Arthur Bach, a wealthy and irresponsible playboy portrayed by Dudley Moore. Despite their differing social backgrounds, Arthur and Linda fall deeply in love, prompting Arthur to defy his family's wishes and pursue a relationship with her.

Their unconventional romance is tested by societal expectations and financial pressures, leading to moments of humour and heartache, and also led to the late Sir John Gielgud receiving an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The sequel, which brought Minnelli and Moore back once again, didn’t fair quite as well critically.

Where to watch: “Arthur” is available to rent or purchase through all leading digital retailers.

Arrested Development (2003)

A new generation of television viewers was introduced to Minnelli thanks to Mitch Hurwtiz’s groundbreaking sitcom "Arrested Development." Minnelli portrays Lucille Austero, often referred to as Lucille 2, a neighbour and love interest of the Bluth family's patriarch, George Bluth Sr. Lucille 2 is portrayed as a wealthy and eccentric socialite who becomes entangled in the Bluth family's various schemes and misadventures.

Her character is known for her flirtatious demeanour, close relationship with Buster Bluth, and her involvement in the political and social affairs of the Bluth family's fictional community of Newport Beach, California.