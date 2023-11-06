ITV producer, who worked on programmes such as Lorraine, has died at the age of 33 from cancer.

Tributes have flooded in for an ITV producer, including from Lorraine Kelly, after the new mother lost her battle with cancer just months after giving birth. Hannah Hawkins, who worked on programmes such as Lorraine, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time whilst pregnant with son, Rory.

Tributes have flooded in for an ITV producer, including from Lorraine Kelly, after the new mother lost her battle with cancer just months after giving birth. Hannah Hawkins, who worked on programmes such as Lorraine, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time whilst pregnant with son, Rory.

Sharing the devastating news on its Facebook page, Lorraine said: “A much-loved member of our team, producer Hannah Hawkins died just before the weekend after discovering her cancer had returned only a few months ago, shortly before she gave birth to her son Rory. She was incredible at raising awareness and money for breast cancer, and we have dedicated our change and check track ‘Golden’ to her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her partner, Tom has also paid a tribute to his wife, who died at the age of 33 on Friday (November 3) - day before his birthday. Sharing his social media post of a snap of her holding their baby son, Tom wrote a lengthy caption alongside it, describing Hannah as “remarkable”.

He wrote: “Hannah Hawkins 11.12.89 - 3.11.23. For someone who’s love language was gift giving, leaving us the day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you’d kept the receipt. There is no way I can pay tribute or sum you up in one post. In fact I could write an essay on how unfair this is. That you miss out on seeing Rory growing up, that he won’t be able to feel the love of his mum, and that this terrible illness took hold so quickly.

“But that’s not how you saw it. The remarkable person that you were, the phrase you used so many times over the last few weeks - and it set me off every time; ‘I’m so at peace with the life I’ve lived’ is something we can all admire. The fact that right until the end you were putting others feelings first and making us all laugh was just you to a tee.

“Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I’ll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory’s life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, ‘remember you are so loved’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn’t fit in everyone we wanted to see. I also want him to know the bravery you showed everyday, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes. This is the legacy you leave for our little boy, this and so much more. Thank you for 13 amazing years. even brighter than the moon. forever xxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

His post has since been flooded with tributes, from Hannah’s fellow colleagues at ITV and friends. Radio presenter Jenni Falconer wrote: "So sorry to read this truly heartbreaking post. Your words are beautiful. Sending so much and thinking of you and Rory."

Dr Amir Khan, who has appeared on Lorraine, wrote: "I’m so sad and I’m so sorry for the loss of this beautiful incredible woman, she was pure and simple joy. You have all my love."

Lorraine also added a comment on Tom’s post: “The saddest news. Hannah was a very special young woman and I was very lucky to work with her. Cannot begin to imagine the depth of your grief and sorrow Tom. She did so much to help raise awareness of breast cancer with her hard work and brilliant contribution to our #changeandcheck campaign. We will be forever grateful to her - she helped save lives. Sending all my love to you and baby Rory.”

Advertisement

Advertisement