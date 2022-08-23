Danielle and Nick got married on 8 June last year at the season finale

A couple who married on Love is Blind have announced they are getting divorced, just one year after getting married on the reality show.

Danielle Ruhl, 29, and Nick Thompson, 36, fell in love on season two of the Netflix dating series last year.

The show was filmed between April and June, with Danielle and Nick getting married on 8 June during the season finale.

Everything seemed to be going well with the pair, as they posted pictures from weekend getaways, holidays and parties where matched in couples costumes.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

However, at the start of this year Danielle and Nick announced that they were attending couples therapy.

Now, it has been confirmed that the pair are going their separate ways despite recently talking about their future together.

Documents obtained by TMZ showed that Danielle filed for divorce last Monday at Cook County Circuit in Illinois, Chicago.

They were one of only two couples to get married on the show - and the other couple, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, have also split up since.

They announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram, saying that the decision is “far from easy”.

Love is Blind is a dating show where 15 men and 15 women spend time getting to know each other, chatting in front of a screen - unable to see each other.

Couples will see each other for the first time if and when a proposal takes place.

Fans of the Netflix series have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the couples who have separated since taking part.

Many claim they aren’t “surprised” by the divorces, while admitting they believe that contestants take part for fame rather than to form a lasting relationship.

The divorce announcements come as Netflix releases the trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

One person wrote: “Netflix just announced on IG That they’re doing a special episode for love is blind season 2. This is in the midst of all these divorce announcements from the couples that were on the show for season 2… this s*** is SO SUS! can you make it more obvious that it’s all for clout 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Another said: “just finding out that all the love is blind s2 couples that got married are getting a divorce now and i can’t say i’m surprised”

“Everyone from love is blind is getting a divorce….that experiment does not work 😂😂,” a third commented.