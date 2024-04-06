(Photo: Rachel Finni/Instagram)

Love Island’s Rachel Finni has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, revealing her name along with a first photo she posted to social media.

Finni revealed she has named her daughter Rae Viola Finni-Lopes, posting a black and white photo of herself holding her baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also posted a photo of her stomach with the caption, "Empty belly but full heart" after giving birth, and in another photo shared to her social media, her daughter could be seen curled up on her chest, with the baby's father holding her face.

Finni has chosen to keep her child's father's identity private, but thanked him in her caption and revealed that she had a difficult pregnancy.

"Wish I could say I was in a baby bubble - more so a pain web!!" she said. "I'm in extreme agony but just wanted to let you all know she's here and perfect."

She added: "I am obsessed with this little girl down to the little hairs on her ears and tiny nails on her toes. She also has the best dad in the world and I have the best family and friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finni appeared as a contestant on the 2021 edition of the hit reality show, and has been open about her rough pregnancy.

In January, she made an official announcement on social media that she was expecting her first child - and that she was already far along in the pregnancy - by sharing a video of her baby bulge with the song ‘What a Wonderful World’ in the background.

Even though she was thrilled to eventually see her daughter, she was left constantly drooling throughout her pregnancy due to hypersalivation. She also suffered from near-constant sickness, hair loss and an intolerance to the smell of apples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad