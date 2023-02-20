The British actor said the family were “really worried”

Police searching for the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook believe she may have crossed busy roads since she went missing.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was reported missing from her home in Walberton, in the Arundel area of West Sussex, on Tuesday 14 February.

The British actor, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said the family were “obviously really worried”. Speaking to ITV, Mr Crook said the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was “very out of character”.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was last seen leaving her home on 14 February (Photo: Sussex Police)

Sussex Police said it may have information which could place her last known location and said Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads, including the A27 and A29, to reach this destination.

Officers are particularly keen for people driving in the Arun area of West Sussex since Tuesday (14 February) to check their dashcam footage for sightings of the 62-year-old if they have used, but not limited to, the following roads:

The A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel

The A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton

Anyone driving in the Slindon area

Anyone driving in the Walberton area

Anyone who has driven in the Arun area of West Sussex since 14 February is being asked to check their dashcam footage for sightings of Mrs Aldridge (Photo: Sussex Police)

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

“I am urging people who were driving in this area or near to this area to review their dashcam footage to see if there is anyone who matches Laurel’s description. We have a dedicated officer who is in contact with Laurel’s family and will continue to support them throughout this investigation.”

Mrs Aldridge is described as being around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her which she is likely to have been wearing.