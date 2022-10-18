Maisie Smith reveals how she celebrated winning SAS Who Dares Wins: ‘I got really p****d and slept for 24 hours!’

Actress Maisie Smith celebrated completing Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins by getting “really p****d” and sleeping for 24 hours.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, was shown successfully completing the gruelling training course on Sunday’s pre-recorded final, of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Fourteen celebrities across TV and Sport took to the Jordanian desert to take on some of the toughest tests they will ever experience in their lives.

Maisie Smith in Celebrity SAS

The series saw six celebrities eliminated as the weeks progressed, as they failed to complete the challenges set, this included Love Island’s Amber Gill, 25, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread, 61.

While the likes of Paralympian, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, former footballer Ashley Cain and Boxer, Shannon Courtenay chose to voluntarily withdraw from the process.

The series finale of the Channel 4 military training show, aired on Sunday, with the Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes announcing the names of the celebrities that had succeeded in passing the course.

Joining Maisie as the last celebrities standing, and winners of the show, were Reality tv star, Ferne McCann, 32, professional dancer AJ Pritchard, 27, and tv personality, Calum Best, 41.

The actress, who lives in Essex, spoke to The Sun , about how she celebrated after winning the gruelling Channel 4 show.

Smith revealed: “I got really p***d and then slept for 24 hours!”

Fern McCann, Calum Best, AJ Pritchard and Maisie Smith successfully completed the SAS: Who Dares Wins training course (Photo Credit: Instagram / @fernemccann / Channel 4)

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, revealed that the experience has left her feeling more confident, and she now, also feels more open, with her boyfriend, Max George, 34.

She added: “Now he really knows me.”

Smith, who is best known for playing the character, Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders for 13 years, was initially seen as the underdog on the Channel 4 show.

Maisie Smith was praised by the instructors for giving 210% on the finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

However, she managed to prove to everyone that she had the necessary inner strength to push her through to the end.

“The directing staff would always say, ‘We’re not looking for the fastest or the strongest.

"We want someone that has the strongest brain and heart’. And I think I did,” said the actress.

The Strictly Ballroom star believed that her “mentality of never giving up” is what helped her feel more empowered and strong.

She went on to explain how she’s had feelings over the years about “not being good enough,” and this experience really helped her to get that demon off her shoulder.

Maisie added: “I came out feeling like I could conquer the world.”

