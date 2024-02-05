Ultra-Sonic frontman and DJ Mallorca Lee has died suddenly after a battle with cancer. Picture: Mallorca Lee

Family of dance act Ultra-Sonic frontman, Mallorca Lee, have announced his death today after sharing the news of his terminal cancer diagnosis just last month. Writing this afternoon to Mallorca Lee's Facebook page, the 90s legend's wife posted pictures of herself and Lee looking happy with family. She captioned the picture: "We love you infinity, goodbye and safe trip".

The post quickly garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments from people within and without the old scene expressing their condolences. The husband and father-of-two still played sets across Scotland and beyond up until the end of last year, but had to cancel his last 'Old Skool Rave' gig at the Vinyl Nightclub in Paisley on Boxing Day.

Following the announcement of Lee's cancer diagnosis, people in their thousands have been expressing their support, admiration, and respect for the hardcore artist. Mallorca Lee was a legend in the dance music scene - beloved by generations of Glaswegians - they broke onto the scene with their first release, Obsession, back in 1992 - with their second release, Annihilating Rhythm, performing just as well selling over half a million copies worldwide.

They led the way in Glasgow and beyond during the hardcore and dance music scene - setting up record label ClubScene as well as featuring at 90s hardcore events like Rezerection and Fantazia. Mallorca Lee joined Public Domain in 2001 before launching his solo career as a DJ and producer in 2003 and has performed locally and internationally for the last 20 years.

The 51-year-old star explained the diagnosis on social media to friends, family and fans of his music last month. A post on his Facebook page read: “I’ve been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the doctor said it could be a matter of months. I apologise for not telling all of my family and friends individually, it just breaks my heart a thousand times and I don’t have the strength to go through it all over and over again.

"I love you all, the last ten years have been the best of them all, it really has been wonderful. Forgive me if I don’t answer your calls and messages, I’m still processing, even this post feels like someone else is writing it…. Love, that’s all we ever really have, our one true currency, so tell the ones around you what they mean to you, every day.”