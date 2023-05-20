'Era-defining' British author Martin Amis dies aged 73

Martin Amis has died at the age of 73

Martin Amis

British literary icon Martin Amis has died at the age of 73, his wife has said.

The writer was known for his "era-defining" novels such as Money and London Fields. He was among a group of writers including Salman Rushdie whose work defined the British literary scene in the 1980s.

Amis died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, according to his wife Isabel Fonseca. His death comes just days after Jonathan Glazer's adaption of his novel Zone Of Interest premiered at Cannes Film Festival.

Is Martin Amis' cause of death known?

The British writer died from cancer of the oesophagus, The Guardian reports.