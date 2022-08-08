The musician is best known for his time performing in the band Bros along with his twin brother Luke Goss

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed their latest contestant is Matt Goss.

The singer, songwriter has recently moved back to the UK after living more than a decade in Las Vegas.

He will join the line-up for the 2022 competition, competing against celebs including: Will Mellow, Kym Marsh, Ellie Simmons and Kaye Adams.

The news was announced on This Morning, with the BBC also confirming it on Strictly’s social media.

More names are set to be revealed in the coming days.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matt Goss.

Who is Matt Goss?

The 53-year-old singer songwriter rose to fame as a member of 80s pop band Bros.

Singing alongside his twin brother Luke the band achieved number one in the UK charts with their song “I Owe You Nothing” in 1988.

The group split up in 1992, but reunited for the BBC documentary Bros: After The Scream Stops.

The singer previously spent the last 10 years living and performing in Las Vegas at venues including: The Palms, Caesars Palace and The Mirage, but has since moved back to the UK.

He has admitted he is feeling nervous about his appearance on Strictly but is looking forward to “getting going”.

He is no stranger to the ballroom, having taken part in the show’s Christmas special in 2013.

Matt Goss performing at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip (Pic: Getty Images)

What is his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goss has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Is he married?

Goss has never been married and has no children, but he does have a French Bulldog named Reggie.

The Bros member, who has former relationships with singers including Melanie Sykes, Rebecca Ferguson and Martine McCutcheon confirmed the pair were in relationship in March 2022.

Who is Chantal Brown?

Chantal Brown is a former model turned jeweller.

She was signed by Storm Agency and has been featured in brand campaigns for Oil of Olay and Cornetto.

Brown has also been an actress, with IMDB credits in 51 Degrees North and Intergalactic Combat (2007).

Reflecting on their relationship, Goss described their pairing as “It is great, it feels nice” and said she was “funny and not obsessed with social media in any way.”

Goss has previously admitted to breaking up with a former girlfriend who was too phone obsessed.

Brown is the ex-wife of Eastenders actor Paul Nicholls, the pair were together for seven years, before filing for diovrce in 2015.

What are the best Bros songs?

The group had many popular hits during their time together.

The excitement around their music was dubbed “Brosmania” by the media, with female fans being nicknamed “brosettes”

The band released three albums during their time, securing one number one hit in the UK charts.

Here are some of the Bros best songs: