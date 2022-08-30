The star took to Twitter to tell his followers what happened to him when he was travelling from the US to Canada

Actor Matthew Lewis, who is most well known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise, has hit out at an airline which he claims kicked him out of first class.

The star took to his Twitter account to explain what had happened to him.

So, what exactly did Lewis say happened to him, what did he say on social media , does he have a wife and what is his net worth?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Matthew Lewis?

Lewis said that when he was due to fly first class via Air Canada from the US to Canada on Friday 26 August.

When he got to the gate to board the flight, however, he said he ticket was torn up and he had to travel in economy class because the first class section of the plane was full.

What did Matthew Lewis say on Twitter?

The actor took to social media to vent his frustrations.

He tweeted: “Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something.”

In a string of replies to other social media users, the actor revealed that he was booked to fly first class from Orlando to Toronto with the airline.

When he got to the first class gate, however, he claimed that his ticket was torn up and he was downgraded to economy class, with an airline representative telling him that the reason was a “full flight”.

Lewis said: “Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”.

He added in further tweets: “Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando.”

In response to one Twitter user who advised that airlines oversell seats and it’s not uncommon for passengers to be downgraded he said he thought that policy was “ludicrous”.

“Ya I know. I’ve been bumped before. I think it’s a ludicrous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalised but it is what it is. That said, that’s not my issue.. I wasn’t told til boarding, no apology, no ask if like to rebook, and if want a refund I have to call them.”

What did Air Canada say in response?

Air Canada responded to Lewis on Twitter and asked him to send them a direct message so they could discuss the matter further with him.

A company worker called Max wrote: “Hi Matthew, we regret hearing this. Please send us a DM with further details of the issue, we’ll see if we can help from here.”

Lewis did not respond to Air Canada’s tweet publicly and it is not known if he has responded privately.

Who is Matthew Lewis?

Matthew Lewis is a 33-year-old actor from Leeds, West Yorkshire.

He took on some guest appearances in ITV and BBC drama before landing the role of Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).

Lewis played the role for ten years, concluding with the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), for which he received critical praise.

Following the series, Lewis performed his first theatre role in Our Boys at the Duchess Theatre in 2012.

Lewis had a supporting role in Me Before You (2016), which became a box office success. He was cast in the crime drama Happy Valley before starring on the ITV drama Girlfriends in 2018.

Since 2020, Lewis has starred in Channel 5 television series All Creatures Great and Small which has gained him even more critical praise.

Does Matthew Lewis have a wife?

Yes, Lewis does have a wife.

He has been married to wife Angela Jones since 28 May 2018.

The pair became engaged in November 2016, just months after they met in January 2016.

They met when Lewis participated in the annual Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando, where Jones was a VIP event manager for the resort and the event.

Jones is a lifestyle blogger who specialises in fashion, home living, and travel.

