The cause of death of Matthew Perry is unknown as his post-mortem results came back ‘inconclusive’, it has been reported. According to LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the Friends actor had died after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday (October 28), his death has been “deferred” pending further investigation.

An LA Police spokesperson told CBS News that there were no obvious signs of trauma and that officials await the results of toxicology tests. On Sunday (October 29), the LA County Medical Examiner’s office updated their file on Sunday to say the case had been deferred, meaning the post-mortem is complete but more detail is needed.

The American-Canadian actor, who died at the age of 54, was best known for his role as sarcastic comedian Chandler Bing in Friends. A 911 call recorded only a fraction of the police response.

Following his death, saddened fans and Perry's Hollywood colleagues have gathered to celebrate his life and legacy, applauding his comic talent, kindness, and fortitude in the face of immense personal upheaval.

After Perry’s death, his family released a statement to People, saying: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Tributes have poured in following the news of his death, including from fellow Friends cast members. Hank Azaria appeared in several episodes of the sitcom, playing Phoebe Buffay’s love interest David, and said that Perry was like a “brother” to him.

In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their shock at Perry’s death. They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Also paying tribute to the star was Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein. She said that she felt “blessed” to have spent creative moments with Perry.

Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, was a worldwide hit when it aired between 1994 and 2004. Re-runs are still hugely popular years later even until today.

Have Friends’ main cast members paid tribute to Matthew Perry?

The cast of the hit US TV show Friends from L to R: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox pose for photographers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1996. Picture: Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images