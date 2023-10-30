Who are Matthew Perry’s siblings? A look at the late actor’s family
A look at the siblings of the late Friends actor Matthew Perry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matthew Perry tragically died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28 due to alleged drowning at the age of 54. The actor is survived by his parents, John Bennett and Suzanne Perry, stepfather Keith Morrison and five half-siblings. The actor was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the beloved 90s sitcom ‘Friends’ which also saw his father play a small role in season four of the TV series.
Matthew Perry didn’t marry or have any children of his own; he did come from a big Canadian/American family. He was the oldest of six children, his mother welcomed four children with his stepfather and his father had a daughter with his second wife Debbie Boyle.
Who are Matthew Perry's siblings?
Caitlin Morrison
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzanne Perry’s second child and first with Keith Morrison, she is the eldest daughter and was born in 1981. Matthew Perry revealed in his memoir that wanting to start his own family stemmed from becoming a big brother when he was 10. Not much is known about Caitlin, however she did feature in the film ‘The Whole Ten Yards (2004)’ as ‘birthday guest #3’. The film starred her brother Matthew Perry alongside Bruce Willis.
Emily Morrison
Emily Morrison is the second daughter of Suzanne and Keith who was born in 1985 in his memoir Matthew Perry wrote: “Emily arrived, and she was blonde and cute as a button. And just like Caitlin, I loved her instantly.” Emily appears to keep a private life although she made a few appearances alongside her older brother, accompanying him to the LA premiere of ‘The Whole Nine Yards (2000)’.
Will Morrison
Suzanne and Keith’s third child and Matthew Perry’s only brother Will Morrison was born in 1987 and also walked the red carpet alongside his older sibling. Will made an appearance with the actor at the LA premiere of ‘Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone’ in 2001.
Madeleine Morrison
The fourth child of Suzanne and Keith Madeleine Morrison was born in 1989 and according to her IMBD profile she was an assistant producer on NBC’s dateline. Madeline made a public appearance at the LA premiere of ‘Spider-Man (2002)’.
Maria “Mia” Perry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maria “Mia” Perry is the daughter of Mathew Perry’s father John Bennett and his second wife Debbie Boyle who was born in 1986. Matthew Perry described the youngest of his siblings as the “hub of the Perry family” and noted that she was the only one who would speak frankly about his opioid health scare in 2019 which put him in a coma for two weeks.