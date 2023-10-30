Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Perry tragically died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28 due to alleged drowning at the age of 54. The actor is survived by his parents, John Bennett and Suzanne Perry, stepfather Keith Morrison and five half-siblings. The actor was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the beloved 90s sitcom ‘Friends’ which also saw his father play a small role in season four of the TV series.

Matthew Perry didn’t marry or have any children of his own; he did come from a big Canadian/American family. He was the oldest of six children, his mother welcomed four children with his stepfather and his father had a daughter with his second wife Debbie Boyle.

Who are Matthew Perry's siblings?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin Morrison

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suzanne Perry’s second child and first with Keith Morrison, she is the eldest daughter and was born in 1981. Matthew Perry revealed in his memoir that wanting to start his own family stemmed from becoming a big brother when he was 10. Not much is known about Caitlin, however she did feature in the film ‘The Whole Ten Yards (2004)’ as ‘birthday guest #3’. The film starred her brother Matthew Perry alongside Bruce Willis.

Emily Morrison

Matthew Perry (C), sister Emily Morrison (L) and mother Suzanne Morrison (2001) Getty

Emily Morrison is the second daughter of Suzanne and Keith who was born in 1985 in his memoir Matthew Perry wrote: “Emily arrived, and she was blonde and cute as a button. And just like Caitlin, I loved her instantly.” Emily appears to keep a private life although she made a few appearances alongside her older brother, accompanying him to the LA premiere of ‘The Whole Nine Yards (2000)’.

Will Morrison

Matthew Perry brother Will Morrison (2001)

Suzanne and Keith’s third child and Matthew Perry’s only brother Will Morrison was born in 1987 and also walked the red carpet alongside his older sibling. Will made an appearance with the actor at the LA premiere of ‘Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone’ in 2001.

Madeleine Morrison

Matthew Perry sister Madeline Morrison (2002) Getty

The fourth child of Suzanne and Keith Madeleine Morrison was born in 1989 and according to her IMBD profile she was an assistant producer on NBC’s dateline. Madeline made a public appearance at the LA premiere of ‘Spider-Man (2002)’.

Maria “Mia” Perry

Advertisement

Advertisement