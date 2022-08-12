The pair met when they each took part in BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestants Maisie Smith and Max George are said to be dating.

The pair both appeared together in the 2020 series of the BBC dancing contest - and two years later it would appear the 21 year old actress and 33 year old singer are enjoying a romance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been spotted sitting together on a flight to Crete, with fellow holidaymakers telling The Sun they saw them kissing.

So, just who are Maisie Smith and Max George, and what do we know about their reported relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating.

How did Maisie Smith and Max George meet?

Maisie Smith and Max George both took part in series 18 of hit BBC one show Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Smith was paired with professional dancer Gorka Marquez, and the duo made it all the way to the final but lost the coveted Glitterball trophy to comedian Bill Bailey.

George, meanwhile, was paired with pro dancer Dianne Buswell and the couple were the third to be eliminated from the contest.

It is thought that this is when the pair, who were then aged 19 and 31, met while taking part in the show.

How long have Maisie Smith and Max George been dating?

Smith and George have apparently only been dating for a short time.

George had been in a relationship with Stacey Giggs, ex-wife of Ryan Giggs, until June this year when they split for a second time, according to The Sun .

It is reported that Smith and George reconnected earlier this year when they both took part in the Strictly Live tour, with rehearsals supposedly beginning in January.

Smith was a last-minute replacement for TV presenter, and another fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant, AJ Odudu who had injured her ankle.

Smith and George went on to appear together in a 35-date live tour, Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing, during June and July.

A source told The Sun “Max was sent home from Strictly following a dance-off with Maisie on the proper show so that also became a running joke between them.

“Their close friendship then grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer.”

Who is Maisie Smith?

Maisie Smith, whose full name is Maisie Louise Collender Smith, is an actress and singer.

She played the regular role of Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2008 to 2014 and also appeared in the feature film The Other Boleyn Girl (2008).

In May 2022, it was announced Smith would be making her musical theatre debut in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, playing Fran.

Who is Max George?

Max George, whose full name is Maximillian Albert George, is a singer best known as the lead singer of the boy band The Wanted.

George started his career as a footballer, playing for Preston North End.

After an injury ended his football career, he decided to pursue a music career.

George auditioned to be a part of The Wanted and was selected as one of five members, along with Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness.