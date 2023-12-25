Meet the adorable Christmas twins - who have different birthdays

A pair of twins were born on different days this Christmas

Festive twins Jami and Rumi. (SWNS)

A mum got a special surprise delivery this Christmas - a pair of twins with different birthdays. Adeeqa Parveen Ali, 31, was given an early present when baby boy Jami entered the world at 11.44pm on Christmas Eve (Sun), weighing 5lb 8oz.

He was followed by the delivery of baby girl Rumi who was born at 12.27am on Christmas morning, 4lb 2oz.

Adeeqa and partner Faisal Imran, who have an eight-year-old daughter, dashed to St John's Hospital in Livingston, Scotland, when she went into labour four weeks early.