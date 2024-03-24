Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maisie, 22, worked full-time in student accommodation and initially ventured into the world of OnlyFans in April 2022 “for something to do”. Less than a year later, she no longer works in student accommodation and has made sharing content her main job.

OnlyFans is an online content subscription service, enabling people to share content to an audience of people who pay to view it. Maisie shares photos and videos of herself with her subscribers, some of whom have offered thousands of pounds to meet her in person.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Maisie said: “I've always worked in student accommodation. My job was stressful but quiet at the same time. If I got everything done, I was just sat at a desk and waiting for students to come and ask me questions if they needed to. I just wanted something extra.

"Obviously with the money side, everyone gets an extra income, but I wanted it mostly for something to do. I'm quite a hands on, needs-to-be-busy kind of person. I started focusing a little bit more on my Instagram, putting more time and effort into that. One of my friends has done it for about four years. She buzzes off her job and I was just a bit like 'you know what, I'm going to try it'.

"Before I spoke to her, I thought it was just porn. As she went into it and showed me her profile, I realised it was actually completely different. People sell adult things but you don't have to. I was just like 'you know what, I post bikini photos on Instagram'. I started doing it and only did the basics to start with - the odd lingerie post, bikini posts, that kind of thing. It just went from there.”

After a long period juggling two jobs, Maisie stepped away from her role in student accommodation to focus on OnlyFans. However, she claims the job of an OnlyFans creator is not as simple as some people think.

She said: “You can't just upload six times a day and be rich. You have to promote yourself and get new followers in. You have to build relationships. You've got to know that for example, Joe Bloggs from down the road prefers feet, or whatever. You have to know what they want.

“You can't just send them something where they're going to be like 'that's clearly not for me'. It is a lot more time and effort than I thought it would be. It is a full-time job. I'm busier now than I was in my old full-time job.

"I see OnlyFans as me being the brand. I am PrettyLittleThing, I am Zara, or whatever. I promote myself, I have to get myself out there. People think you just take a picture and you're a millionaire. I didn't think for a second I would do this full-time. I thought it would be a phase.”

Maisie’s subscribers can request customised content, tailored to their individual desires. Maisie explained: “I've had a lot of people want to be pets, for me to treat like them a pet. There's so many kinks in the world I've discovered through this. Some want your feet to be really dirty. Some might have a partner and they want me to talk down about their partner.

"You're your own boss and you can create your own schedule. You might have a really busy payday weekend when you have loads to do. I tend to do as many TikToks and as much standard content as I can Monday to Friday, and then at the weekend I'll leave it open to customs and calls, the stuff you can request. You've got to do editing, adding the captions, scheduling, that's quite time consuming.”

Maisie, who grew up in Leeds but no longer lives in the city, has been able to count on the support of loved ones during her venture into a new industry and some of her OnlyFans pictures have been taken by her partner and her mum.

Maisie said: “Straight away, I told all my family. The only bad thing that can come of it is it gets leaked and my family see it. If they know and it gets leaked, it's not that much of a surprise.

"My parents didn't really know what it was. Everyone is so supportive - my mum will take some of the pictures, my partner will. Because they listened to me and understand what I actually do, it's not as bad. I had a confused response rather than a negative response.”

Some subscribers have offered thousands to meet Maisie in person but boundaries are of the utmost importance to her. She said: “I do set boundaries. I will never show anything I'm not comfortable with. I just think in my head 'am I okay if my mum sees this? Am I okay if my dad sees this?'. That is how I manage my boundaries. Boundaries is a very important thing.