Megan Skye Blancada: Bikini model and Wolf Creek actress charged with sex abuse of teenage boy
An Australian bikini model and actress has been charged in court after being arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy. Megan Skye Blancada, 34, who appeared at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday (February 19), was charged with the sexual abuse of a boy under the age of 16, and possession of child exploitation material, News.com.au reported.
Court documents show her offending occurred between July 30, 2021 and November 6, 2023, in Adelaide's outer north.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to her Facebook profile, Ms Blancada advertises herself as a fitness model and advertises her roles in films such as Hey Hey Its Esther and Wolf Creek. She also claims to have modelled for Mitsubishi and Bank SA and is the author of a novel called Shadow Hunters: Shadows in the Wall.
Lawyer Andrew Graham, appearing for Ms Blancada, told Magistrate Simon Smart his client would make a guilty plea offer to the prosecution. He said: "My client will plead guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse and two indecent assaults."
The police charged Ms Blancada with knowingly possessing child exploitation material after seizing her phone following her arrest in November. Negotiations between the defence and prosecution are continuing and Mr Smart adjourned Ms Blancada's case until May 1 for answer charges. Ms Blancada will return to court to answer the charges again in May.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.