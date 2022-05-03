These are all the outfits worn by celebrities on the red carpet - including an iconic Marylin Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian

Met Gala 2022 outfits.

The biggest night in fashion, The Met Gala took place on 2 May, and as always celebrities dazzled in beautiful outfits, from classic glamour to avant-garde and haute couture.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising ball held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

It is a star-studded event, attended by some of the world’s most famous faces and an invitation is highly sought after.

So, just who graced the red carpet at the 2022 Met Ball, what were they wearing and what exactly is the Met Gala?

Here’s all you need to know.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event which marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York.

It is always held on the first Monday in May, and has been organised since 1948 by American fashion magazine Vogue.

The gala, which has been called the Oscars of fashion, is attended by celebrities from the fields of fashion, film, television, music, sports, and social media.

Many of the attendees grace the covers and pages of Vogue.

What was the theme of this year’s Met Gala?

Every year, the Met Gala has a new theme.

The theme is inspired by that year’s Costume Institute exhibition, and guests are expected to choose their outfit, most of which are designed and created specifically for the event, to match the theme of the exhibit.

The theme for this year’s event was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and the dress code was gilded glamour and white tie, focusing on fashion inspired by historic styles seen from 1870 to 1900.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore the iconic gold dress worn by Marylin Monroe when she famously sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The crystal-encrusted gown is worth $5 million (around £3.9m), and Kardashian is the only person to have worn it since Monroe.

Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively, who was the co-chair of this year’s event, stunned in a show-stopping colour-changing gown.

The Versace copper strapless dress, which was said to be a tribute to New York City, had a full skirt, a bustled back and full-length matching satin gloves. She accessorised with emerald earrings and a tiara.

Later on, three team members helped Lively to unwrap her dress to reveal turquoise draping. She also changed her gloves to match the new colour of the train.

Avani

American social media personality and make-up artist Avani Gregg made her debut at the Met Gala 2022 in a dress from the first collection of Bach Mai, a New York City-based womenswear designer from Texas.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore a beautiful black, white and grey gown, coupled with a striking headpiece by haute couture milliner Philip Treacy.

Opulent headwear was a popular trend during the gilded glamour era, and with Jessica Parker’s outfit the headpiece was the centre of attention.

It featured a pink and purple flower and a spray of black and white feathers.

The dress had a bold square pattern, with a waist-accentuating corset top and full flowing skirt.

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne went for the shock factor with her outfit at this year’s Met Gala.

When she first stepped on to the red carpet, she showed off her elegant ruby coloured Christian Dior trouser suit, but then took off her blazer to reveal that she had painted her torso, chest and arms with gold body paint.

There were nipple covers in place to protect her modesty.

Jenna Ortega

Also making her Met Gala debut was actress Jenna Ortega, who wore an all-pink Valentino outfit.

Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid wore Burberry.

Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss also opted for a black dress. Hers was by Givenchy.

Cardi B

Singer Cardi B wore a glittering gold gown by Versace.

Lizzo

Singer, rapper and songwriter Lizzo wore a black and gold number by fashion designer Thom Browne which featured a dramatic cape.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore an eye-catching black gown by Prada.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner channelled the look of a bride in her off-white gown, with a matching veil draped over a baseball cap.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker both chose monochrome looks by Thom Browne.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian opted for a gold beaded Moschino gown.

Olivia Rodrigo

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo incorporated butterflies in her outfit, with her sparkling purple gown being made by Versace.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani wore a bold and bright Vera Wong gown.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham