Tennis journalist Mike Dickson has died aged 59

Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s long-serving tennis correspondent, has died at the age of 59. According to his family who announced the news, Dickson died when he was in Melbourne covering the Australian Open for the newspaper, which he joined in 1990.

Dickson’s wife Lucy, posted a message on X that read: “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe.”

Dickson grew up in Wirral and worked for local media outlets before moving to the Mail. He started off as a cricket correspondent before switching to tennis in 2007. Tributes have since poured in for the journalist, with many describing him a "brilliant" and "terrific" writer.

Describing him as a "giant of a journalist", Lee Clayton, the Mail’s global publisher for sport, said: “Dicko was everything you want a correspondent to be – a brilliant news hound, a terrific writer and a friend to so many in his sport.”

The Mail’s veteran boxing reporter Jeff Powell added: “A tragic loss. The only consolation is that he died doing what he loved. Being a major player of his craft at a grand slam.”

Australian Open also sent their message of condolences. In a statement posted on X, it said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mike, our long-standing colleague and friend. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."