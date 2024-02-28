Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former pro wrestling star Mike Jones has died aged 61. Best known to his fans as Virgil, Jones's death comes after he was admitted to hospital due to 'recent health issues', according to wrestling news site, WrestleZone. The WWE and WCW icon was previously diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also suffered two minor strokes.

Announcing his passing on Facebook, Pittsburgh-area referee Mark Charles III asked for prayers for Jones and his family at this time. He wrote: "My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more.

"Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal"

Jones worked for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) from 1986 to 1995, during which he gained prominence as the bodyguard for "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. He later became a fan favourite and won the Million Dollar Championship by beating DiBiase at SummerSlam 1991.

Jones later joined WCW (World Championship Wrestling) from 1996 to 2000, where he participated in various factions such as the nWo (New World Order), adopting aliases like Vincent, Shane, and Curly Bill.

More recently, he resurfaced in AEW (All Elite Wrestling) programming under the moniker "Soul Train Jones," aligning himself with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. His final televised wrestling appearance was a brief cameo on the April 29, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Beyond his tenure with these organisations, Jones was recognised for his involvement in the convention scene and appearances at independent wrestling events, including GCW (Game Changer Wrestling).