Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson has died at the age of 70 in a 'tragic accident', the Sky Bet Championship club confirmed on Tuesday (4 July).

The American businessman has been involved with the football team since 2006 before becoming a majority shareholder a year later. In 2022/2023, Berylson's last season at the club, Millwall achieved an eighth-placed finish and narrowly missed out on the Play-Offs on the final day.

John Berylson has been involved with the football team since 2006 - Credit: Getty

Confirming the news in a statement posted on Twitter, Millwall said: "It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson. John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.

"He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.

The tribute continued: "Under John's passionate leadership and guidance, Millwall has enjoyed tremendous success and stability. Since first becoming involved in the club in 2006, he has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall's history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.

"John continued to speak eagerly about the new season and his vision for the future, and any success moving forward will be in his memory and honour. It will be his legacy. John revelled in the club's underdog status and mentality. He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters. He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure."

Millwall are yet to release any further details around Berylson's death, which means it is not known what transpired or caused the "tragic accident" that took the 70-year-old's life.

Tributes paid to John Berylson

Millwall announced the sad news on Tuesday, 4 July 2023 - Credit: Millwall

Tributes have been pouring in from all around the footballing world and beyond since the tragic news was announced, with the EFL tweeting: "The EFL is shocked and saddened by the news and sends its deepest condolences to John's family and everyone connected with Millwall."

Former Millwall defender Alan Dunne had fans in tears with his emotional tribute to Berylson, writing: "My deepest condolences to not only my Chairman for many years but also friend. John was a gentleman who put Millwall back on the map. What he has done for the club will always be remembered and can only thank him for everything he done for me and MILLWALL. Rip JB."

Even The Lions' most hated and bitter rivals West Ham United are among the dozens of fellow football teams to pay their respects, posting: "Everyone at West Ham United sends their deepest condolences to John’s family, friends and all at Millwall FC during this tragic time.”

