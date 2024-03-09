Angeline Bryan, a 47-year-old mum of 14, tragically died after falling off an electric scooter and hitting her head

A much-loved mum of 14 children has tragically died after falling off an electric scooter. Now a fundraiser has been launched to give 47-year-old Angeline Bryan the funeral and wake she deserves.

The busy mum fell off the privately-owned e-scooter onto concrete and hit her head – but had no idea at the time that it caused an injury that would become fatal. "She got up and carried on, although she complained of a headache over the next couple of days,” said her daughter Jaymi Andrews.

The accident happened in Nottingham, where single mum Angeline, who was also a grandmother of six, had gone to help a friend move house. On the third day, her headaches became worse and she began acting strangely. Her friend was so concerned that she called an ambulance in the evening.

"They didn’t take my mum to hospital. They left her where she was and said they thought she was drunk. But she wasn’t drunk – it was because of the head injury she didn’t even know she had,” said Jaymi.

The following morning Angeline’s condition had deteriorated even more. The friend called an ambulance again and this time paramedics took her to hospital. “They gave her scans and found out she’d had four bleeds on the brain, caused by the fall from the scooter. They performed surgery to try to drain the bleed and put her in a coma and kept scanning her to see what was happening,” said Jaymi.

On the fifth day, Angeline suffered a massive stroke. She was put on a life support machine but sadly did not recover. Her children, aged between five and 29, have been left without a mum and are being cared for by older siblings and relatives.

"It was such a shock to us all,” said Jaymi. "This devastating accident has left us all heartbroken and lost. Mum was our queen. She was there for all of us and her grandchildren. Everyone who knew our mum knew she was there for everyone, and would put strangers before herself every single time.

Jaymi, at 29, is the eldest of Angeline’s children. The others are Alisha aged 26, Kaya, 25, Atlanta, 23, Luna, 22, Zane, 21, Donnel, 20, Eniola, 19, Pharrell,18, Donte,16, Romeo, 14, Lolade, 13, Evelyn, eight, five-year-old Kal-el.

“Mum made things happen, it didn’t matter what anyone was struggling with, she’d figure out a way to help anyone who crossed her path. She was a funny, kind and beautiful person inside and out, and she will be so missed by so so many people.”

Jaymi, who lives in Milton Keynes, has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £6,000 to pay for her mum’s funeral. "We so desperately want to give her a nice send off, and as a family we are asking for donations towards her funeral and wake,” she said. “Thank you for reading and from the bottom of our hearts we appreciate everything, no matter how big or small.”