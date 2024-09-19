Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mohamed Al Fayed’s son Dodi Al Fayed and Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

It has been revealed ex-Harrods boss, Mohamed Al Fayed, has been accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. More than 20 female employees have come forward with accusations against the late Egyptian billionaire.

Mr Al Fayed, who died in 2023, had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping women, however, a 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

The women spoke to the BBC as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris. Five women alleged they had been raped by Mr Al Fayed, the broadcaster reported.

Harrods’ current owners said they are “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by the late billionaire, adding: “As a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”

In July 2023, Harrods began settling claims with women who came forward with claims of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr Al Fayed.

Who was Mohamed Al Fayed?

Mohamed Al Fayed was an Egyptian businessman who moved to London in the 1960s. His previous businesses include Harrods and Fulham Football Club and the Hotel Ritz Paris.

The 93-year-old, who passed away on 1 September had five children and was married to his first wife Samira Khashoggi, for two years from 1954 to 1956. He had been married to his second wife, Heini Wathén since 1985.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his family on 1 September. It reads: “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.” Adding: “He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Mohamed Al-Fayed owned the iconic Harrods Department store (Pic: Getty Images) | Getty Images

His oldest son, the film director Dodi, was involved in a brief relationship with Princess Diana after Al Fayed had invited her to his yacht. The couple were both killed in a car crash in Paris after they had attempted to escape the press.

Al Fayed had stated in the past that the crash was the result of a conspiracy and claimed that Princess Diana may have been pregnant when she died. An inquest into the deaths of Diana and Dodi was held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, in October 2007. The verdict was released six months later, ruling that the pair had been “unlawfully killed“ due to the grossly negligent driving of their chauffeur Henri Paul, who was intoxicated.

Is Mohamed Al Fayed in The Crown?

Al Fayed is first featured in The Crown season 5 episode 3, which explores his vast wealth and how he met Princess Diana. He later appears in episode 10. The role is played by two actors to represent the different timelines, with Amir El Masry (Limbo) portraying him in 1946 and the version from 1979 onwards played by Salim Daw (Gaza Mon Amour).

Will Mohamed Al Fayed be in The Crown season 6?

Mohamed Al Fayed will feature in The Crown season 6, where he will continue to be played by actor Salim Daw. It’s expected that the final season of the Netflix series will cover the relationship between Princess Diana and his son Dodi and their tragic death in Paris in 1997.

How did he know Princess Diana?

It’s believed that the pair met at one of Al Fayed’s many charity events. Reported by Vanity Fair in 1995, Michael Cole, then director of public affairs at Harrods said: “Diana is so easygoing with Mohamed. . . . Mohamed is not one of those who’s overwhelmed by her. They spark off each other very well.”

Al Fayed invited Diana, along with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to join him on his yacht in the south of France. It was here that she met and grew close with his oldest son, Dodi, a film director who had produced the Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire in 1981. Photographs of the pair in an embrace were captured and shared by the press.

The two began dating but had a short-lived romance, with the pair being killed in a car accident in Paris on 31 August, 1997.

Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed (L) attends the unveiling of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales and his son Dodi Al Fayed at Harrods department (Pic: Getty Images) | Getty Images

When did he sell Harrods?

Al Fayed announced he would be selling Harrods in 2010 to Qatar Holdings for £1.5 billion. The move came as a shock to many due to his personal connection to the department store. In 2005 he unveiled a bronze statue in memory of his son Dodi and Princess Diana depicting them dancing, engraved with the message “innocent victims”.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about his decision to sell the iconic store, he implied his decision was also influenced by pension fund trustees who stopped him taking a dividend.

At the time Al Fayed said: “How this can happen? I’ve owned the place for 26 years. I have 5,000 people to look after. We have a pension scheme which it is my duty to subsidise. Come every year, sometime £10 million, £20 million, £30 million I pay from the profits to be sure my pensioners have money to live.

“But it came just as a surprise that the Government put a body in called pension trustee. I’m here every day, I can’t take my profit because I have to take a permission of those bl**y idiots.”

He added: “Of course it makes me sad ... you can go ask everyone, people don’t want me to go. But first of all I can’t take this. I am 77 years old, right. I have children, I have grandchildren, you know ... I have done it. And time for me now to rest. And enjoy.”