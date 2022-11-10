Dodi Al-Fayed and Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997

The Crown Season 5 is back on Netflix. This series could be the most gripping yet, with the breakdown of the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles a key focus for the new series.

Starring Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), as Diana and Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles, events such as the infamous tampongate scandal, which saw the press leak extracts from an intimate phone call between the then married Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be included alongside the couples separation and divorce.

We will also be introduced to Mohamed Al-Fayed played by Amir El-Masry (Limbo) and Salim Daw (Gaza Mon Amour) and Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner) as his son Dodi.

The couple shared a whirlwind romance, before tragically dying in a car accident in Paris in 1997 after trying to escape press photographers.

So, who is Dodi’s father Mohamed Al-Fayed and how did he know Princess Diana? Here’s everything you need to know.

Mohamed Al-Fayed owned the iconic Harrods Department store (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed?

Mohamed Al-Fayed is an Egyptian businessman who moved to London in the 1960s. His previous businesses include Harrods and Fulham Football Club and he is the current owner of the Hotel Ritz Paris.

The 93-year-old has five children and was married to his first wife Samira Khashoggi, for two years from 1954 to 1956. He has been married to his second wife, Heini Wathén since 1985.

His oldest son, the film director Dodi, was involved in a brief relationship with Princess Diana after Al-Fayed had invited her to his yacht. The couple were both killed in a car crash in Paris after they had attempted to escape the press.

Al-Fayed has stated in the past that the crash was the result of a conspiracy and has claimed that the Princess may have been pregnant when she died. An inquest into the deaths of Diana and Dodi was held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, in October 2007. The verdict was released six months later, ruling that the pair had been “unlawfully killed“ due to the grossly negligent driving of their chauffeur Henri Paul, who was intoxicated.

Is he in The Crown?

Al-Fayed is first featured in The Crown season 5 episode 3, which explores his vast wealth and how he met Princess Diana. He later appears in episode 10. The role is played by two actors to represent the different timelines, with Amir El-Masry(Limbo) portraying him in 1946 and the version from 1979 onwards played by Salim Daw (Gaza Mon Amour).

How did he know Princess Diana?

It’s believed that the pair met at one of Al-Fayed’s many charity events. Reported by Vanity Fair in 1995, Michael Cole, then director of public affairs at Harrods said: “Diana is so easygoing with Mohamed. . . . Mohamed is not one of those who’s overwhelmed by her. They spark off each other very well.”

Al-Fayed invited Diana, along with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to join him on his yacth in the south of France during summer 1997. It was here that she met and grew close with his oldest son, Dodi, a film director who had produced the Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire in 1981. Photographs of the pair in an embrace were captured and shared by the press.

The two began dating but had a short-lived romance, with the pair being killed in a car accident in Paris on 31 August, 1997.

Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed (L) attends the unveiling of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales and his son Dodi Al Fayed at Harrods department (Pic: Getty Images)

When did he sell Harrods?

Al-Fayed announced he would be selling Harrods in 2010 to Qatar Holdings for £1.5 billion. The move came as a shock to many due to his personal connection to the department store. In 2005 he unveiled a bronze statue in memory of his son Dodi and Princess Diana depicting them dancing, engraved with the message “innocent victims”.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about his decision to sell the iconic store, he implied his decision was also influenced by pension fund trustees who stopped him taking a dividend.

At the time Al-Fayed said: “How this can happen? I’ve owned the place for 26 years. I have 5,000 people to look after. We have a pension scheme which it is my duty to subsidise. Come every year, sometime £10 million, £20 million, £30 million I pay from the profits to be sure my pensioners have money to live.

“But it came just as a surprise that the Government put a body in called pension trustee. I’m here every day, I can’t take my profit because I have to take a permission of those bl**y idiots.”

